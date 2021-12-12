Win Probability 51.8%

CHI
GB
GB 51.8%

CHI

10

GB

0

3rd & 3 at GB 32

(10:16) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 44 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • CHI148
    • 61GB

  • Turnovers

    • CHI0
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    CHIGB
    7:4412:00

  • 1st Downs

    • CHI9
    • 3GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 81,441
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:GB 44
Drive:3 plays, 19 yds3 plays, 19 yards, 0:53
CHI GB 50 20 20 CHI GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 3 at GB 32
WIN %: 51.8
Davante AdamsGB, WR, #17

1REC
12YDS
0TD
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

NBC1234T
Bears3710
Packers000
first QuarterCHIGB
FG
4:24
Cairo Santos Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 4:47
30
second QuarterCHIGB
TD
11:09
Jakeem Grant Sr. Pass From Justin Fields for 46 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
6 plays, 89 yards, 3:41
100
