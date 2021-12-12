Win Probability 51.8%
|CHI
|GB
GB 51.8%
CHI
10
GB
0
3rd & 3 at GB 32
(10:16) (Shotgun) A.Rodgers pass short middle to D.Adams pushed ob at GB 44 for 12 yards (E.Jackson).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI148
- 61GB
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0GB
Possession7:4412:00CHIGB
1st Downs
- CHI9
- 3GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
36°
- Line: GB -11.5
- Over/Under: 43.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|3
|7
|10
|Packers
|0
|0
|0
|first Quarter
|CHI
|GB
FG
4:24
Cairo Santos Made 23 Yrd Field Goal
10 plays, 39 yards, 4:47
|3
|0
|second Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
11:09
Jakeem Grant Sr. Pass From Justin Fields for 46 Yrds, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-P.O'Donnell.
6 plays, 89 yards, 3:41
|10
|0
2021 NFC North Standings
NFL News
Tennessee Titans feeling energized after shutout, four interceptions against Jacksonville Jaguars
Titans get their first home shutout since 2000.
Behind rookie Micah Parsons, Cowboys defense making a name for itself
A year ago, the Cowboys' defense was a liability. Now, it consistently makes big plays and is keeping Dallas firmly in the NFC East driver's seat.
Tom Brady's 700th TD pass lifts Bucs over Bills 33-27 in OT
— Tom Brady became the NFL’s all-time completions leader and threw his 700th touchdown pass for the winning score as the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers got a 33-27 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Garoppolo throws 12-yard TD as 49ers beat Bengals in OT
— Jimmy Garoppolo threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Brandon Aiyuk and the San Francisco 49ers beat the Cincinnati Bengals 26-23 in overtime Sunday.
Brady finds Perriman for 58-yard OT game winner
Tom Brady comes up clutch once again, finding Breshad Perriman for the 58-yard score in overtime to win it for the Buccaneers.
Urban Meyer: 'If there is a source, that source is unemployed'
Urban Meyer addresses reports of an argument between him and his assistances, as well as the altercation with Marvin Jones.