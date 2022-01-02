Win Probability 80.2%

MIN
GB
GB 80.2%

MIN

0

GB

3

3rd & 9 at MIN 47

(10:03) (Shotgun) S.Mannion pass short left to T.Conklin to GB 47 for 6 yards (K.King).

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN24
    • 58GB

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0GB

  • Possession

    MINGB
    3:121:51

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN1
    • 2GB

Game Information

Lambeau Field
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 81,441
Down:4th & 3
Ball on:GB 47
Drive:4 plays, 19 yds4 plays, 19 yards, 1:51
MIN GB 50 20 20 MIN GB 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play: 3rd & 9 at MIN 47
WIN %: 80.2
(10:03) (Shotgun) S.Mannion pass short left to T.Conklin to GB 47 for 6 yards (K.King).

Tyler ConklinMIN, TE, #83

2REC
18YDS
0TD
Data is currently unavailable.

NFL News