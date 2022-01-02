Win Probability 80.2%
|MIN
|GB
GB 80.2%
MIN
0
GB
3
3rd & 9 at MIN 47
(10:03) (Shotgun) S.Mannion pass short left to T.Conklin to GB 47 for 6 yards (K.King).
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN24
- 58GB
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0GB
Possession3:121:51MINGB
1st Downs
- MIN1
- 2GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
11°
- Line: GB -12.5
- Over/Under: 42.5
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|0
|0
|Packers
|3
|3
|first Quarter
|MIN
|GB
FG
11:51
Mason Crosby Made 35 Yrd Field Goal
9 plays, 58 yards, 3:12
|0
|3
2021 NFC North Standings
