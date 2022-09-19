Win Probability 84.9%

CHI
GB
GB 84.9%

CHI

7

GB

10

Timeout #2 by GB at 12:46.

  Total Yards

    CHI 69
    GB 113

  Turnovers

    CHI 0
    GB 0

  Possession

    CHI GB
    11:13 6:01

  1st Downs

    CHI 4
    GB 9

Lambeau Field
Coverage: NBC
Capacity: 81,041
Down: 2nd & 10
Ball on: GB 39
Drive: 1 play, 0 yards, 0:03
1 2 3 4 T
Bears 7 0 7
Packers 3 7 10
First Quarter CHI GB
FG
8:33
Mason Crosby Made 40 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:27
03
TD
4:37
Justin Fields 3 Yd Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-T.Gill.
7 plays, 71 yards, 3:56
73
second QuarterCHIGB
TD
14:54
Aaron Jones 15 Yd Rush Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:43
710
