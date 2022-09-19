Win Probability 84.9%
|CHI
|GB
GB 84.9%
CHI
7
GB
10
Timeout #2 by GB at 12:46.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- CHI69
- 113GB
Turnovers
- CHI0
- 0GB
Possession11:136:01CHIGB
1st Downs
- CHI4
- 9GB
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Green Bay, WI
71°
- Line: GB -10.5
- Over/Under: 42.0
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Bears
|7
|0
|7
|Packers
|3
|7
|10
|first Quarter
|CHI
|GB
FG
8:33
Mason Crosby Made 40 Yd Field Goal
13 plays, 53 yards, 6:27
|0
|3
TD
4:37
Justin Fields 3 Yd Rush, C.Santos extra point is GOOD, Center-P.Scales, Holder-T.Gill.
7 plays, 71 yards, 3:56
|7
|3
|second Quarter
|CHI
|GB
TD
14:54
Aaron Jones 15 Yd Rush Mason Crosby Made Ex. Pt
9 plays, 75 yards, 4:43
|7
|10
