Win Probability 68.9%
|MIN
|BUF
BUF 68.9%
MIN
7
BUF
14
T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback. Kick through end zone.
Team Stats
Total Yards
- MIN99
- 104BUF
Turnovers
- MIN0
- 0BUF
Possession9:054:51MINBUF
1st Downs
- MIN3
- 8BUF
Game Information
Current Weather
-
Orchard Park, NY
37°
- Line: BUF -6.5
- Over/Under: 46.5
|FOX
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|Vikings
|7
|7
|Bills
|14
|14
|first Quarter
|MIN
|BUF
TD
10:13
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 22 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
6 plays, 74 yards, 2:54
|7
|0
TD
8:10
Devin Singletary 5 Yd Rush, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
4 plays, 47 yards, 2:03
|7
|7
TD
1:04
Devin Singletary 1 Yd Rush, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
10 plays, 70 yards, 5:09
|7
|14
2022 NFC North Standings
2022 AFC East Standings
|TEAM
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|6
|2
|0
|.750
|220
|118
|New York
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|196
|176
|Miami
|6
|3
|0
|.667
|213
|224
|New England
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|203
|166
NFL News
Justin Jefferson finishes off quick Vikings drive with tight-window TD catch
Jefferson's 22-yard catch capped a Vikings drive that took just a little over two minutes.
NFL scenes in Germany from Seahawks-Bucs game on Sunday
On Sunday, Seattle and Tampa met in the first NFL regular season game in Germany. The teams took in Munich and their fans enjoyed German culture.
NFL Week 10 takeaways: Lessons, big questions for every game
NFL Nation recaps every game and answers the biggest questions from around the league in Week 10.
Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game
— Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany.
Seahawks comeback falls short as the Bucs hold on
The Seattle Seahawks nearly erase a 21-3 4th-quarter deficit, but a big first down from Rachaad White ends the chance.
NFL Week 10: Most fashionable player arrivals
NFL Week 10 is in full swing. From Germany to Miami, players turned heads with fashionable arrivals on Sunday.