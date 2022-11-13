Win Probability 68.9%

MIN
BUF
BUF 68.9%

MIN

7

BUF

14

T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback. Kick through end zone.

According to ESPN Analytics

Team Stats

  • Total Yards

    • MIN99
    • 104BUF

  • Turnovers

    • MIN0
    • 0BUF

  • Possession

    MINBUF
    9:054:51

  • 1st Downs

    • MIN3
    • 8BUF

Game Information

Highmark Stadium

Coverage: FOX
Capacity: 71,621
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:MIN 25
Drive:0 plays, 0 yds0 plays, 0 yards, 0:00
MIN BUF 50 20 20 MIN BUF 30 40 50 40 30 10 20 20 10
Last Play:
WIN %: 68.9
T.Bass kicks 65 yards from BUF 35 to end zone, Touchback. Kick through end zone.

Tyler BassBUF, PK, #2

2NO.
2TB
100TB%
Scoring SummaryAll Plays

FOX1234T
Vikings77
Bills1414
first QuarterMINBUF
TD
10:13
Justin Jefferson Pass From Kirk Cousins for 22 Yds, G.Joseph extra point is GOOD, Center-A.DePaola, Holder-R.Wright.
6 plays, 74 yards, 2:54
70
TD
8:10
Devin Singletary 5 Yd Rush, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
4 plays, 47 yards, 2:03
77
TD
1:04
Devin Singletary 1 Yd Rush, T.Bass extra point is GOOD, Center-R.Ferguson, Holder-S.Martin.
10 plays, 70 yards, 5:09
714
Data is currently unavailable.