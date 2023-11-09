1st Quarter
|CAR
|CHI
TD
5:46
Ihmir Smith-Marsette 79 Yd Punt Return Eddy Pineiro Made Ex. Pt
6 plays, 21 yards, 3:21
|7
|0
FG
2:29
Cairo Santos Made 54 Yd Field Goal
8 plays, 39 yards, 3:17
|7
|3
CAR
CHI
Game Information
Soldier Field
8:15 PM, November 9, 2023Coverage: PRIME VIDEO
Line: CHI -3.5
Over/Under: 39.5
Capacity: 61,500
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CHI 14
Drive:4 plays, 61 yards, 2:29
Last Play:
Win %:
67.5
END QUARTER 1
Injury Report
Carolina Panthers
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
Chicago Bears
|Name, Pos
|Status
|Est. Return Date
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
|INACTIVE
|Nov 9
2023 NFC South Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|New Orleans
|5
|4
|0
|.556
|195
|171
|Atlanta
|4
|5
|0
|.444
|166
|192
|Tampa Bay
|3
|5
|0
|.375
|158
|167
|Carolina
|1
|7
|0
|.125
|140
|226
2023 NFC North Standings
