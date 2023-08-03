1st Quarter
|NYJ
|CLE
FG
2:04
Greg Zuerlein Made 54 Yd Field Goal
6 plays, 58 yards, 3:15
|3
|0
FG
0:22
Greg Zuerlein Made 44 Yd Field Goal
4 plays, 5 yards, 1:32
|6
|0
Hall of Fame Game, Preseason
6
|NBC
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NYJ
|6
|0
|6
|CLE
|0
|0
|0
0
Game Leaders
NYJ
CLE
Win Probability
According to ESPN Analytics
Team Stats
Total Yards
NYJ
91
68
CLE
Turnovers
NYJ
0
1
CLE
Possession
NYJ
CLE
9:49
9:43
1st Downs
NYJ
1
5
CLE
Game Information
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
8:00 PM, August 3, 2023Coverage: NBC
Line: NYJ -2.0
Over/Under: 33.5
Capacity: 23,000
Down:1st & 10
Ball on:CLE 27
Drive:3 plays, 5 yards, 2:50
Last Play:
Win %:
65.0
Timeout at 10:28.
Injury Report
New York Jets
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|PUP-P
|Jul 30
|Questionable
|Aug 1
|PUP-P
|Aug 1
|Questionable
|Aug 3
Cleveland Browns
|Name, Pos
|Status
|DATE
|Questionable
|Jul 30
|Questionable
|Aug 1
|Questionable
|Aug 1
|Questionable
|Aug 1
2023 AFC East Standings
2023 AFC North Standings
