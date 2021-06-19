    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 4
    TB leads series 2-1
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    36-17-3, 15-10-3 away
    0
    USA123T
    TB00 0
    NYI00 0
    New York Islanders
    32-17-7, 21-4-3 home
    0
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    0:00
    2nd
    Period Start
    Start of 2nd period
    • 19:59 - 1st (0-0)
      Pat Maroon credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
    • 19:58 - 1st (0-0)
      Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Ross Colton in defensive zone
    • 19:37 - 1st (0-0)
      Andy Greene credited with hit on Blake Coleman in defensive zone
    • 19:16 - 1st (0-0)
      Shot missed by Andy Greene
    • 19:07 - 1st (0-0)
      Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
    20:00
    End of 1st period
    19:59
    Pat Maroon credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
    19:58
    Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Ross Colton in defensive zone
    19:58
    Giveaway by Scott Mayfield in defensive zone
    USA123T
    Lightning000
    Islanders000
    2nd Period
    No Goals Scored
    1st Period
    No Goals Scored
    Copyright: © ESPN Enterprises, Inc. All rights reserved.