- 19:59 - 1st (0-0)Pat Maroon credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
- 19:58 - 1st (0-0)Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Ross Colton in defensive zone
- 19:37 - 1st (0-0)Andy Greene credited with hit on Blake Coleman in defensive zone
- 19:16 - 1st (0-0)Shot missed by Andy Greene
- 19:07 - 1st (0-0)Shot on goal by Brock Nelson saved by Andrei Vasilevskiy
20:00
End of 1st period
19:59
Pat Maroon credited with hit on Matt Martin in offensive zone
19:58
Scott Mayfield credited with hit on Ross Colton in defensive zone
19:58
Giveaway by Scott Mayfield in defensive zone
|USA
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|2nd Period
No Goals Scored
|1st Period
No Goals Scored