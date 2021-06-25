    Stanley Cup Semifinals - Game 7
    Series tied 3-3
    New York Islanders
    32-17-7, 11-13-4 away
    0
    123T
    NYI00 0
    TB01 1
    Tampa Bay Lightning
    36-17-3, 21-7-0 home
    1
    Ryan McDonagh
    16:48
    2nd
    Giveaway
    Giveaway by Ryan McDonagh in defensive zone
    • 16:44 - 2nd (0-1)
      Shot missed by Scott Mayfield
    • 16:16 - 2nd (0-1)
      Shot on goal by Ondrej Palat saved by Semyon Varlamov
    • 16:05 - 2nd (0-1)
      Shot on goal by Yanni Gourde saved by Semyon Varlamov
    16:44
    Anthony Cirelli won faceoff in defensive zone
    16:44
    Stoppage - Puck Frozen
    16:44
    Shot missed by Scott Mayfield
    0-1
    16:39
    Leo Komarov won faceoff in offensive zone
    123T
    Islanders000
    Lightning011
    2nd PeriodNYITB
    1:49Yanni Gourde (3) (Shorthanded)
    Assists: Alex Killorn (8), Anthony Cirelli (4)
    		01
    1st Period
    No Goals Scored
