- López
- Rodríguez López
- Figueroa
- Pereira
- Álvarez
- Toro
- López
- Flores
- Rivas
- Lozano
- Elis
|No.
|Name
|
22 Luis López
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Deybi Flores
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Elvin Oliva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Alex Güity
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Brooks
- McKenzie
- Dest
- Lletget
- Yueill
- McKennie
- Pulisic
- Sargent
- Reyna
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 David Ochoa
Saves 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
18 Yunus Musah
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
,
Denver, CO
Match Commentary
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Honduras 0, USA 0.
|43'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Diego Rodríguez.
|42'
|Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|HON
|USA
|5
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|1
