Honduras Logo Honduras HON United States USA United States Logo
HON
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
HON
4-4-2
  • 22López
  • 23Rodríguez López
  • 3Figueroa
  • 4Pereira
  • 2Álvarez
  • 17Toro
  • 10López
  • 20Flores
  • 11Rivas
  • 9Lozano
  • 7Elis
No. Name
22 Luis López
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Maynor Figueroa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Marcelo Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Diego Rodríguez López
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kevin Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Alexander López
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Deybi Flores
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Jonathan Toro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Rigoberto Rivas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Lozano
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Alberth Elis
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
16 Johnny Leverón
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Boniek García
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Éver Alvarado
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Bryan Acosta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Jhow Benavídez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Edrick Menjivar
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Jorge Benguche
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Elvin Oliva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Walter Martinez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kervin Arriaga
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Alex Güity
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Edwin Rodriguez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Sports Authority Field at Mile High
  • ,
  • Denver, CO

Match Commentary

45'+1' First Half ends, Honduras 0, USA 0.
43' Corner, USA. Conceded by Diego Rodríguez.
42' Giovanni Reyna (USA) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Match Stats

HON
USA

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
6 (1)
HON USA
5 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
3 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 1
