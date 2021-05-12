-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Emile Smith Rowe Goal
-
- Arrizabalaga
- Zouma
- Silva
- Azpilicueta
- Chilwell
- Jorginho
- Gilmour
- James
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Gabriel
- Marí
- Holding
- Tierney
- Partey
- Elneny
- Saka
- Smith Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Emile Smith Rowe 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|16'
|Goal! Chelsea 0, Arsenal 1. Emile Smith Rowe (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
|13'
|Attempt blocked. Martin Ødegaard (Arsenal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|12'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|ARS
|2
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+46
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|35
|+30
|70
|3
|Leicester City
|36
|+21
|66
|4
|Chelsea
|35
|+23
|64
|5
|West Ham United
|35
|+10
|58
|6
|Liverpool
|34
|+18
|57
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|56
|8
|Everton
|34
|+4
|55
|9
|Arsenal
|35
|+11
|52
|10
|Leeds United
|35
|0
|50
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|+8
|48
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|-12
|45
|13
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-22
|41
|14
|Southampton
|35
|-18
|40
|15
|Burnley
|35
|-14
|39
|16
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|17
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|35
|-5
|37
|18
|Fulham
|35
|-22
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|35
|-36
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|35
|-44
|17
