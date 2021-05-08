-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
13
-
Stuart Dallas Goal
-
-
25
-
Son Heung-Min Goal
-
- Meslier
- Alioski
- Struijk
- Llorente
- Ayling
- Koch
- Harrison
- Klich
- Roberts
- Dallas
- Bamford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Stuart Dallas 13'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Alderweireld
- Aurier
- Højbjerg
- Lo Celso
- Heung-Min
- Alli
- Bale
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
|
20 Dele Alli
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane
Goals 0
|
7 Son Heung-Min 25'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Hart
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
11 Erik Lamela
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Elland Road
-
,
-
Leeds
Match Commentary
|32'
|VAR Checking: Tottenham Hotspur Goal (Harry Kane).
|31'
|Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
|30'
|Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LEE
|TOT
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|3
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+47
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Leicester City
|35
|+20
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|34
|+22
|61
|5
|West Ham United
|34
|+11
|58
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|34
|+22
|56
|7
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|8
|Everton
|33
|+3
|52
|9
|Arsenal
|34
|+9
|49
|10
|Aston Villa
|33
|+10
|48
|11
|Leeds United
|34
|-2
|47
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|-13
|42
|13
|Newcastle United
|35
|-18
|39
|14
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-22
|38
|15
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-4
|37
|16
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|17
|Burnley
|34
|-16
|36
|18
|Fulham
|34
|-20
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|34
|-34
|26
|20
|Sheffield United
|34
|-42
|17
