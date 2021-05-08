  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 13
    • Stuart Dallas Goal
  • 25
    • Son Heung-Min Goal
Leeds United Logo Leeds United LEE Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
LEE
4-1-4-1
TOT
4-2-3-1
LEE
4-1-4-1
  • 1Meslier
  • 10Alioski
  • 21Struijk
  • 14Llorente
  • 2Ayling
  • 5Koch
  • 22Harrison
  • 43Klich
  • 11Roberts
  • 15Dallas
  • 9Bamford
1 Illan Meslier
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Pascal Struijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Diego Llorente
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Robin Koch
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Ezgjan Alioski
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Luke Ayling
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Mateusz Klich
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Tyler Roberts
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Jack Harrison
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Stuart Dallas  13'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Patrick Bamford
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
19 Pablo Hernández
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Kiko Casilla
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Gaetano Berardi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Rodrigo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Kalvin Phillips
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Raphinha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Ian Carlo Poveda-Ocampo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
46 Jamie Shackleton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Leif Davis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Elland Road
  • Leeds

Match Commentary

32' VAR Checking: Tottenham Hotspur Goal (Harry Kane).
31' Offside, Tottenham Hotspur. Dele Alli tries a through ball, but Harry Kane is caught offside.
30' Attempt missed. Robin Koch (Leeds United) header from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Mateusz Klich with a cross following a corner.

Match Stats

LEE
TOT

Possession

56% 44%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
3 (1)
LEE TOT
3 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 2
0 Saves 3
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 34 +47 80
2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
3 Leicester City 35 +20 63
4 Chelsea 34 +22 61
5 West Ham United 34 +11 58
6 Tottenham Hotspur 34 +22 56
7 Liverpool 33 +16 54
8 Everton 33 +3 52
9 Arsenal 34 +9 49
10 Aston Villa 33 +10 48
11 Leeds United 34 -2 47
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 -13 42
13 Newcastle United 35 -18 39
14 Crystal Palace 33 -22 38
15 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -4 37
16 Southampton 33 -18 37
17 Burnley 34 -16 36
18 Fulham 34 -20 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 34 -34 26
20 Sheffield United 34 -42 17