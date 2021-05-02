-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Mohamed Elneny Goal
-
-
20
-
Granit Xhaka Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Miguel Almirón Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
53
-
On: Calum Chambers|Off: David Luiz
-
-
62
-
Federico Fernández Yellow Card
-
-
66
-
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
-
- Dubravka
- Ritchie
- Dummett
- Clark
- Fernández
- Murphy
- Almirón
- Shelvey
- Longstaff
- Saint-Maximin
- Wilson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Federico Fernández 62'
Goals 0
|
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
|
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Miguel Almirón 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
|
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ryan
- Xhaka
- Gabriel
- LuizOn: Calum Chambers | Off: David Luiz
- Bellerín
- Ceballos
- Elneny
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Willian
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
53' 21 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka 20'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Mohamed Elneny 5'
Goals 1
|
14 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 66'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: St. James' Park
-
,
-
Newcastle-upon-Tyne
Match Commentary
|68'
|Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
|66'
|Goal! Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
|65'
|Offside, Arsenal. Héctor Bellerín tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NEW
|ARS
|9
|Fouls
|7
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|3
|Corner Kicks
|6
|2
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+47
|80
|2
|Manchester United
|33
|+29
|67
|3
|Leicester City
|34
|+22
|63
|4
|Chelsea
|34
|+22
|61
|5
|West Ham United
|33
|+10
|55
|6
|Liverpool
|33
|+16
|54
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+18
|53
|8
|Everton
|33
|+3
|52
|9
|Aston Villa
|33
|+10
|48
|10
|Leeds United
|34
|-2
|47
|11
|Arsenal
|33
|+7
|46
|12
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|33
|-13
|41
|13
|Crystal Palace
|33
|-22
|38
|14
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|34
|-4
|37
|15
|Southampton
|33
|-18
|37
|16
|Burnley
|33
|-15
|36
|17
|Newcastle United
|33
|-18
|36
|18
|Fulham
|34
|-20
|27
|19
|West Bromwich Albion
|33
|-34
|25
|20
|Sheffield United
|33
|-38
|17
