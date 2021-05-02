  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Mohamed Elneny Goal
  • 20
    • Granit Xhaka Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Miguel Almirón Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 53
    • On: Calum Chambers|Off: David Luiz
  • 62
    • Federico Fernández Yellow Card
  • 66
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
Newcastle United Logo Newcastle United NEW Arsenal ARS Arsenal Logo
NEW
5-3-2
ARS
4-2-3-1
NEW
5-3-2
  • 1Dubravka
  • 11Ritchie
  • 3Dummett
  • 2Clark
  • 18Fernández
  • 23Murphy
  • 24Almirón
  • 8Shelvey
  • 36Longstaff
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 13Wilson
No. Name
1 Martin Dubravka
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ciaran Clark
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Paul Dummett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Federico Fernández  62'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Matt Ritchie
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Jacob Murphy
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Jonjo Shelvey
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Miguel Almirón  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36 Sean Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Callum Wilson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Allan Saint-Maximin
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
29 Mark Gillespie
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Jeff Hendrick
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Dwight Gayle
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Emil Krafth
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Fabian Schär
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Joelinton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
57 Elliot Anderson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Matthew Longstaff
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: St. James' Park
  • ,
  • Newcastle-upon-Tyne

Match Commentary

68' Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Martin Dubravka.
66' Goal! Newcastle United 0, Arsenal 2. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Gabriel Martinelli with a cross.
65' Offside, Arsenal. Héctor Bellerín tries a through ball, but Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is caught offside.

Match Stats

NEW
ARS

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (1)
16 (5)
NEW ARS
9 Fouls 7
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
3 Corner Kicks 6
2 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 34 +47 80
2 Manchester United 33 +29 67
3 Leicester City 34 +22 63
4 Chelsea 34 +22 61
5 West Ham United 33 +10 55
6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
8 Everton 33 +3 52
9 Aston Villa 33 +10 48
10 Leeds United 34 -2 47
11 Arsenal 33 +7 46
12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 33 -13 41
13 Crystal Palace 33 -22 38
14 Brighton & Hove Albion 34 -4 37
15 Southampton 33 -18 37
16 Burnley 33 -15 36
17 Newcastle United 33 -18 36
18 Fulham 34 -20 27
19 West Bromwich Albion 33 -34 25
20 Sheffield United 33 -38 17