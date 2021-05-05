  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 14
    • Jorginho Yellow Card
  • 28
    • Timo Werner Goal - Header
  • 37
    • Sergio Ramos Yellow Card
  • 39
    • Andreas Christensen Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  16 Mendy
  2 Rüdiger
  6 Silva
  4 Christensen
  5 Jorginho
  21 Chilwell
  19 Mount
  7 Kanté
  28 Azpilicueta
  11 Werner
  29 Havertz
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 4
6 Thiago Silva
2 Antonio Rüdiger
4 Andreas Christensen  39'
5 Jorginho  14'
19 Mason Mount
7 N'Golo Kanté
21 Ben Chilwell
28 César Azpilicueta
11 Timo Werner  28'
29 Kai Havertz
Substitutes
Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • London

Match Commentary

49' Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
49' Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
47' Kai Havertz (Chelsea) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.

Match Stats

CHE
MAD

Possession

34% 66%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (3)
4 (4)
CHE MAD
9 Fouls 6
2 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 2
4 Saves 2
