-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
14
-
Jorginho Yellow Card
-
-
28
-
Timo Werner Goal - Header
-
-
37
-
Sergio Ramos Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Andreas Christensen Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Jorginho
- Chilwell
- Mount
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Werner
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Andreas Christensen 39'
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho 14'
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner 28'
Goals 1
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Nacho
- Ramos
- Militão
- Mendy
- Casemiro
- Kroos
- Vinícius Júnior
- Modric
- Hazard
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
4 Sergio Ramos 37'
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
|
30 Arribas
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London
Match Commentary
|49'
|Foul by Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid).
|49'
|Ben Chilwell (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|47'
|Kai Havertz (Chelsea) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by César Azpilicueta with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|MAD
|9
|Fouls
|6
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|4
|Saves
|2
