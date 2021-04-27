Real Madrid MAD
Chelsea CHE
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
14
-
Christian Pulisic Goal
-
-
27
-
Vinícius Júnior Yellow Card
-
-
29
-
Karim Benzema Goal - Volley
-
-
38
-
Christian Pulisic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
3-5-2
- Courtois
- Nacho
- Varane
- Militão
- Marcelo
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Carvajal
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vinícius Júnior 27'
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 29'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
|
30 Arribas
Goals 0
3-5-2
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Chilwell
- Mount
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Werner
- Pulisic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
10 Christian Pulisic 14' 38'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
-
Madrid
Match Commentary
|56'
|Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|53'
|Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
|53'
|Christian Pulisic (Chelsea) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
MAD
CHE
Possession
48% 52%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
8 (3)
|MAD
|CHE
|7
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|0
