- Navas
- Bakker
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Florenzi
- Verratti
- Gueye
- Paredes
- Neymar
- Mbappé
- Di María
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Moise Kean
Goals 0
|
31 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Cancelo
- Dias
- Stones
- Walker
- Gündogan
- Rodri
- Foden
- Silva
- Mahrez
- De Bruyne
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
50 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Parc des Princes
-
,
-
Paris
Match Commentary
|2'
|Attempt saved. Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kylian Mbappé.
|1'
|Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|1'
|Foul by Mitchel Bakker (Paris Saint Germain).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PSG
|MNC
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
