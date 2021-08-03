-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
13
-
Óscar Gil Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Jesús Vallejo|Off: Óscar Gil
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Japan U23 0, Spain U23 0.
-
-
51
-
Mikel Merino Yellow Card
-
- Tani
- Nakayama
- Itakura
- Yoshida
- Sakai
- Hatate
- Tanaka
- Endo
- Doan
- Kubo
- Hayashi
|No.
|Name
|
12 Kosei Tani
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ao Tanaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Reo Hatate
Goals 0
|
10 Ritsu Doan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ayumu Seko
Goals 0
|
18 Ayase Ueda
Goals 0
|
16 Yuki Soma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Simón
- Cucurella
- Torres
- García
- GilOn: Jesús Vallejo | Off: Óscar Gil
- Pedri
- Zubimendi
- Merino
- Olmo
- Oyarzabal
- Mir
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Eric García
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Óscar Gil 13'
Goals 0
45' 5 Jesús Vallejo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
8 Mikel Merino 51'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
9 Rafa Mir
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
14 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
22 Iván Villar
Saves 0
|
17 Javier Puado
Goals 0
|
20 Juan Miranda
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Saitama Stadium 2002
-
,
-
Saitama, Japan
Match Commentary
|56'
|Penalty conceded by Maya Yoshida (Japan U23) after a foul in the penalty area.
|56'
|Penalty Spain U23. Mikel Merino draws a foul in the penalty area.
|52'
|Attempt missed. Daichi Hayashi (Japan U23) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Reo Hatate.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|JPN
|ESP
|5
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
