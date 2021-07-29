-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
4
-
Katlego Mohamme Yellow Card
-
-
18
-
Alexis Vega Goal
-
-
45
-
Luís Romo Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Williams
- Mohamme
- Malepe
- Fleurs
- Mukumela
- Mokoena
- Singh
- Mahlatsi
- Cele
- Kodisang
- Makgopa
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
15 Repo Malepe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Katlego Mohamme 4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luther Singh
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mondli Mpoto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ochoa
- Sánchez
- Angulo
- Montes
- Loroña
- Córdova
- Romo
- Rodríguez
- Vega
- Martín
- Antuna
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Luís Romo 45'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Alexis Vega 18'
Goals 1
|
15 Uriel Antuna
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
10 Diego Lainez
Goals 0
|
12 Adrián Mora
Goals 0
|
19 Jesús Angulo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Sapporo Dome
-
,
-
Sapporo, Japan
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, South Africa U23 0, Mexico U23 2.
|45'+2'
|Offside, Mexico U23. Alexis Vega tries a through ball, but Uriel Antuna is caught offside.
|45'
|Goal! South Africa U23 0, Mexico U23 2. Luis Romo (Mexico U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|RSA
|MEX
|9
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|0
Men's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Japan U23
|2
|+2
|6
|2
|Mexico U23
|2
|+2
|3
|3
|France U23
|2
|-2
|3
|4
|South Africa U23
|2
|-2
|0
OLY Soccer (M) News
Olympics 2020: Germany eliminated in group stage after draw vs. Ivory Coast
Germany have been eliminated in the group stage of the men's Olympic football tournament after a 1-1 draw with Ivory Coast.
Japan close in on Olympics quarters. Could South Korea join them?
South Korea and Japan flew the flag for Asia in Olympics men's football on Sunday, but there was less joy for Saudi Arabia and Australia.
Olympics 2020: Mexico beaten by hosts Japan; qualification now in balance
Takefusa Kubo and Ritsu Doan scored in the opening 11 minutes to lead Japan to a 2-1 victory over Mexico in men's Olympic soccer on Sunday.
South Africa's David Notoane confident of making Olympics quarters despite defeats
South Africa coach David Notoane remains confident his side can make the quarterfinals of the Olympics, despite losing their opening two matches.
Spain's class too much for Australia but Olyroos' Olympic hopes are high
Spain dominated the match against Australia with their young stars but Australia showed that they still have a future at the Olympics and beyond.
Olympics 2020: Australia qualification in balance after Spain loss
Spain captain Mikel Oyarzabal's winner means the Olyroos' hopes of qualifying for the quarterfinals come down to their final match against Egypt.