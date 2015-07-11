4-3-3
- Turner
- Vines
- Zimmerman
- Robinson
- Moore
- Lletget
- Yueill
- Acosta
- Lewis
- Zardes
- Arriola
|No.
|Name
|Substitutes
|
22 Brad Guzan
|
18 Sean Johnson
|
16 James Sands
|
21 George Bello
|
11 Daryl Dike
4-4-2
- Sylvestre
- Expérience
- Lambese
- Adé
- Arcus
- Pierre
- Lafrance
- Etienne
- Alceus
- Antoine
- Nazon
|No.
|Name
|
21 Bryan Alceus
|Substitutes
Head To Head Record
|Date
|Competition
|United States USA
|1-0
|Haiti HAI
|11 Jul, 2015
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|United States USA
|2-2
|Haiti HAI
|11 Jul, 2009
|CONCACAF Gold Cup
|United States USA
|1-1
|Haiti HAI
|14 Mar, 2004
|International Friendly
Game Information
-
VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
-
,
-
Kansas City, KS
CONCACAF Gold Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Canada
|1
|+3
|3
|2
|Haiti
|1
|0
|1
|3
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Martinique
|1
|-3
|0
