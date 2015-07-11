USA
4-3-3
HAI
4-4-2
USA
4-3-3
No. Name
  1 Matt Turner
  5 Walker Zimmerman
  12 Miles Robinson
  3 Samuel Vines
  20 Shaquell Moore
  14 Jackson Yueill
  17 Sebastian Lletget
  23 Kellyn Acosta
  9 Gyasi Zardes
  15 Jonathan Lewis
  7 Paul Arriola
Substitutes
  22 Brad Guzan
  18 Sean Johnson
  10 Cristian Roldan
  19 Eryk Williamson
  4 Donovan Pines
  2 Reggie Cannon
  16 James Sands
  6 Gianluca Busio
  21 George Bello
  11 Daryl Dike
  8 Nicholas Gioacchini
  13 Matthew Hoppe

Head To Head Record

Date Competition
United States USA 1-0 Haiti HAI 11 Jul, 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup
United States USA 2-2 Haiti HAI 11 Jul, 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup
United States USA 1-1 Haiti HAI 14 Mar, 2004 International Friendly

Game Information

  • VENUE: Children's Mercy Park
  • Kansas City, KS
