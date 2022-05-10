  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 3
    • Douglas Luiz Goal
  • 6
    • Joël Matip Goal
Aston Villa Logo Aston Villa AVL Liverpool LIV Liverpool Logo
AVL
4-3-1-2
LIV
4-3-3
AVL
4-3-1-2
  • 1Martínez
  • 27Digne
  • 5Mings
  • 4Konsa
  • 2Cash
  • 7McGinn
  • 19Nakamba
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 23Coutinho
  • 20Ings
  • 11Watkins
No. Name
1 Emiliano Martínez
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Tyrone Mings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ezri Konsa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Matthew Cash
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Marvelous Nakamba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Philippe Coutinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Douglas Luiz  3'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 John McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Ollie Watkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45 Benjamin Chrisene
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Tim Iroegbunam
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Robin Olsen
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Morgan Sanson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Calum Chambers
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Bertrand Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Carney Chukwuemeka
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Emiliano Buendía
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Villa Park
  • ,
  • Birmingham, England
  • REFEREE: Jonathan Moss

Match Commentary

12' Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
6' Goal! Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 1. Joel Matip (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
6' Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota.

Match Stats

AVL
LIV

Possession

55% 45%

Shots (on Goal)

4 (3)
3 (2)
AVL LIV
1 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 35 +68 86
2 Liverpool 35 +64 83
3 Chelsea 35 +39 67
4 Arsenal 35 +14 66
5 Tottenham Hotspur 35 +20 62
6 Manchester United 37 +1 58
7 West Ham United 36 +11 55
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 35 +1 50
9 Brighton & Hove Albion 36 -4 47
10 Crystal Palace 35 +4 44
11 Aston Villa 34 0 43
12 Brentford 36 -8 43
13 Newcastle United 36 -21 43
14 Leicester City 34 -7 42
15 Southampton 36 -20 40
16 Everton 34 -19 35
17 Burnley 35 -17 34
18 Leeds United 35 -35 34
19 Watford 35 -38 22
20 Norwich City 35 -53 21