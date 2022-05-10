Aston Villa AVL
Liverpool LIV
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
3
-
Douglas Luiz Goal
-
-
6
-
Joël Matip Goal
-
4-3-1-2
- Martínez
- Digne
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- McGinn
- Nakamba
- Douglas Luiz
- Coutinho
- Ings
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Douglas Luiz 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Robin Olsen
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Keita
- Diogo Jota
- Mané
- Díaz
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip 6'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham, England
-
REFEREE: Jonathan Moss
Match Commentary
|12'
|Attempt missed. Lucas Digne (Aston Villa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high.
|6'
|Goal! Aston Villa 1, Liverpool 1. Joel Matip (Liverpool) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
|6'
|Attempt saved. Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Diogo Jota.
Match Stats
AVL
LIV
Possession
55% 45%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (3)
3 (2)
|AVL
|LIV
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|35
|+68
|86
|2
|Liverpool
|35
|+64
|83
|3
|Chelsea
|35
|+39
|67
|4
|Arsenal
|35
|+14
|66
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+20
|62
|6
|Manchester United
|37
|+1
|58
|7
|West Ham United
|36
|+11
|55
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|+1
|50
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|36
|-4
|47
|10
|Crystal Palace
|35
|+4
|44
|11
|Aston Villa
|34
|0
|43
|12
|Brentford
|36
|-8
|43
|13
|Newcastle United
|36
|-21
|43
|14
|Leicester City
|34
|-7
|42
|15
|Southampton
|36
|-20
|40
|16
|Everton
|34
|-19
|35
|17
|Burnley
|35
|-17
|34
|18
|Leeds United
|35
|-35
|34
|19
|Watford
|35
|-38
|22
|20
|Norwich City
|35
|-53
|21
