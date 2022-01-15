-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
27
-
Lucas Digne Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Nemanja Matic Yellow Card
-
- Martínez
- Digne
- Mings
- Konsa
- Cash
- Ramsey
- Douglas Luiz
- Sanson
- Buendía
- Ings
- Watkins
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Digne 27'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Jacob Ramsey
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Danny Ings
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Ashley Young
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kaine Kesler
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jed Steer
Saves 0
- de Gea
- Telles
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Dalot
- Matic
- Fred
- Elanga
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 6'
Goals 1
|
31 Nemanja Matic 31'
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Villa Park
-
,
-
Birmingham, England
Match Commentary
|33'
|Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved.
|32'
|Attempt saved. Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
|31'
|Nemanja Matic (Manchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|AVL
|MAN
|4
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|22
|+41
|56
|2
|Chelsea
|22
|+28
|43
|3
|Liverpool
|20
|+34
|42
|4
|West Ham United
|21
|+12
|37
|5
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|19
|+3
|31
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|20
|+2
|31
|9
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|0
|28
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-1
|24
|12
|Southampton
|21
|-8
|24
|13
|Brentford
|20
|-6
|23
|14
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|22
|15
|Everton
|19
|-10
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|19
|-16
|19
|17
|Watford
|19
|-14
|14
|18
|Norwich City
|21
|-35
|13
|19
|Newcastle United
|20
|-23
|12
|20
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
