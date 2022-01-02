-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
1
-
Sadio Mané Yellow Card
-
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Chalobah
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- Azpilicueta
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
68 Harvey Vale
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Ross Barkley
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
75 Lewis Hall
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
- Kelleher
- Tsimikas
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Fabinho
- Henderson
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
97 Marcelo
Saves 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
63 Owen Beck
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|3'
|Corner, Chelsea. Conceded by Trent Alexander-Arnold.
|1'
|Sadio Mané (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|1'
|César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CHE
|LIV
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|21
|+40
|53
|2
|Chelsea
|20
|+29
|42
|3
|Liverpool
|19
|+34
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|20
|+8
|35
|5
|West Ham United
|20
|+10
|34
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|+3
|33
|7
|Manchester United
|18
|+4
|31
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|19
|0
|27
|9
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|10
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|11
|Crystal Palace
|20
|-1
|23
|12
|Brentford
|19
|-3
|23
|13
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|22
|14
|Southampton
|19
|-9
|21
|15
|Everton
|18
|-9
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|19
|-16
|19
|17
|Watford
|18
|-14
|13
|18
|Burnley
|17
|-11
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|19
|-34
|10
