Arsenal ARS
Manchester City MNC
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
31
-
Bukayo Saka Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Ramsdale
- Tierney
- Gabriel
- White
- Tomiyasu
- Xhaka
- Partey
- Martinelli
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Lacazette
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Bukayo Saka 31'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-3-3
- Ederson
- Aké
- Laporte
- Dias
- Cancelo
- Silva
- Rodri
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
37 Kayky Chagas
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Emirates Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|39'
|Attempt missed. Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box.
|37'
|Hand ball by Granit Xhaka (Arsenal).
|31'
|Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester City 0. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kieran Tierney.
Match Stats
ARS
MNC
Possession
35% 65%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (2)
4 (0)
|ARS
|MNC
|5
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|3
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|20
|+39
|50
|2
|Chelsea
|20
|+29
|42
|3
|Liverpool
|19
|+34
|41
|4
|Arsenal
|19
|+9
|35
|5
|West Ham United
|19
|+9
|31
|6
|Manchester United
|18
|+4
|31
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|17
|+2
|30
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Leicester City
|18
|-2
|25
|10
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|-1
|24
|11
|Crystal Palace
|19
|0
|23
|12
|Aston Villa
|18
|-4
|22
|13
|Southampton
|19
|-9
|21
|14
|Brentford
|18
|-4
|20
|15
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|17
|-13
|13
|18
|Burnley
|16
|-9
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|19
|-23
|11
|20
|Norwich City
|19
|-34
|10
