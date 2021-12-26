-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
5
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal
-
-
14
-
Riyad Mahrez Penalty - Scored
-
-
21
-
Ilkay Gündogan Goal
-
-
25
-
Raheem Sterling Penalty - Scored
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- Dias
- Cancelo
- Gündogan
- Fernandinho
- De Bruyne
- Sterling
- Silva
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
|
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
8 Ilkay Gündogan 21'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 5'
Goals 1
|
7 Raheem Sterling 25'
Goals 1
|
26 Riyad Mahrez 14'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
37 Kayky Chagas
Goals 0
- Schmeichel
- Thomas
- Vestergaard
- Amartey
- Albrighton
- Lookman
- Dewsbury-Hall
- Tielemans
- Pérez
- Maddison
- Iheanacho
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Luke Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ayoze Pérez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
45 Ben Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|39'
|Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
|39'
|Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|39'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luke Thomas.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|LEI
|4
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|8
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|1
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|18
|+35
|44
|2
|Liverpool
|18
|+35
|41
|3
|Chelsea
|18
|+27
|38
|4
|Arsenal
|18
|+4
|32
|5
|West Ham United
|17
|+7
|28
|6
|Manchester United
|16
|+2
|27
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|15
|-1
|26
|8
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|-1
|25
|9
|Leicester City
|16
|0
|22
|10
|Aston Villa
|17
|-2
|22
|11
|Crystal Palace
|17
|0
|20
|12
|Brentford
|16
|-1
|20
|13
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|16
|-3
|20
|14
|Everton
|17
|-8
|19
|15
|Southampton
|17
|-10
|17
|16
|Leeds United
|18
|-18
|16
|17
|Watford
|16
|-10
|13
|18
|Burnley
|15
|-7
|11
|19
|Newcastle United
|18
|-23
|10
|20
|Norwich City
|17
|-26
|10
