  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 5
    • Kevin De Bruyne Goal
  • 14
    • Riyad Mahrez Penalty - Scored
  • 21
    • Ilkay Gündogan Goal
  • 25
    • Raheem Sterling Penalty - Scored
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Leicester City LEI Leicester City Logo
MNC
4-3-3
LEI
4-4-1-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 11Zinchenko
  • 14Laporte
  • 3Dias
  • 27Cancelo
  • 8Gündogan
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 7Sterling
  • 20Silva
  • 26Mahrez
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Oleksandr Zinchenko
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan  21'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne  5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Raheem Sterling  25'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Riyad Mahrez  14'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Gabriel Jesus
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
37 Kayky Chagas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

39' Foul by Rúben Dias (Manchester City).
39' Ayoze Pérez (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
39' Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Luke Thomas.

Match Stats

MNC
LEI

Possession

72% 28%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (5)
7 (3)
MNC LEI
4 Fouls 2
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
8 Corner Kicks 4
3 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 18 +35 44
2 Liverpool 18 +35 41
3 Chelsea 18 +27 38
4 Arsenal 18 +4 32
5 West Ham United 17 +7 28
6 Manchester United 16 +2 27
7 Tottenham Hotspur 15 -1 26
8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -1 25
9 Leicester City 16 0 22
10 Aston Villa 17 -2 22
11 Crystal Palace 17 0 20
12 Brentford 16 -1 20
13 Brighton & Hove Albion 16 -3 20
14 Everton 17 -8 19
15 Southampton 17 -10 17
16 Leeds United 18 -18 16
17 Watford 16 -10 13
18 Burnley 15 -7 11
19 Newcastle United 18 -23 10
20 Norwich City 17 -26 10