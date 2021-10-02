Manchester United MAN
Everton EVE
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
34
-
Mason Greenwood Yellow Card
-
-
43
-
Anthony Martial Goal
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Varane
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominay
- Martial
- Fernandes
- Greenwood
- Cavani
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Anthony Martial 43'
Goals 1
|
11 Mason Greenwood 34'
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
4-4-1-1
- Pickford
- Digne
- Keane
- Mina
- Godfrey
- Gordon
- Allan
- Doucouré
- Townsend
- Gray
- Rondón
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
13 Yerry Mina
Goals 0
|
12 Lucas Digne
Goals 0
|
22 Ben Godfrey
Goals 0
|
6 Allan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Demarai Gray
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tom Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
61 Lewis Dobbin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
Match Commentary
|48'
|Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
|48'
|Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
|45'
|Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Everton 0.
Match Stats
MAN
EVE
Possession
69% 31%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (5)
7 (1)
|MAN
|EVE
|6
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|4
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Liverpool
|6
|+11
|14
|2
|Manchester City
|6
|+11
|13
|3
|Chelsea
|6
|+10
|13
|4
|Manchester United
|6
|+8
|13
|5
|Everton
|6
|+5
|13
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|6
|+3
|13
|7
|West Ham United
|6
|+5
|11
|8
|Aston Villa
|6
|+2
|10
|9
|Brentford
|6
|+3
|9
|10
|Arsenal
|6
|-5
|9
|11
|Tottenham Hotspur
|6
|-5
|9
|12
|Watford
|6
|-2
|7
|13
|Leicester City
|6
|-3
|7
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|6
|-2
|6
|15
|Crystal Palace
|6
|-3
|6
|16
|Southampton
|6
|-3
|4
|17
|Newcastle United
|6
|-7
|3
|18
|Leeds United
|6
|-8
|3
|19
|Burnley
|6
|-6
|2
|20
|Norwich City
|6
|-14
|0
Premier League News
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta hits back at Bernd Leno in selection row
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has rejected Bernd Leno's claim he is in the dark over losing the No. 1 spot to Aaron Ramsdale.
Manchester United's Solskjaer questions Southgate over Sancho assessment
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has questioned Gareth Southgate's assessment that Jadon Sancho does not deserve his international call-up.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits struggling to cope with expectations amid back-to-back defeats
Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has admitted his players are struggling to cope with the expectations of challenging for major honours this season.
Solskjaer laughs off reports of Ronaldo making demands
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer responds to whether Cristiano Ronaldo has demanded to receive the ball quicker.
Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel shocked at Reece James' England selection amid injury
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has said defender Reece James will not join up with England next week due to an ankle injury.
Anfield atmosphere doesn't intimidate Man City - Pep Guardiola
Pep Guardiola said his players won't be intimidated when Manchester City visit Anfield and insisted they can beat Liverpool there.