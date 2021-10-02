  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 34
    • Mason Greenwood Yellow Card
  • 43
    • Anthony Martial Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 1de Gea
  • 23Shaw
  • 19Varane
  • 2Lindelöf
  • 29Wan-Bissaka
  • 17Fred
  • 39McTominay
  • 9Martial
  • 18Fernandes
  • 11Greenwood
  • 21Cavani
1 David de Gea
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Bruno Fernandes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Anthony Martial  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mason Greenwood  34'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Game Information

  • VENUE: Old Trafford
  • ,
  • Manchester, England

Match Commentary

48' Attempt saved. Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a cross.
48' Corner, Manchester United. Conceded by Ben Godfrey.
45' Second Half begins Manchester United 1, Everton 0.

Match Stats

MAN
EVE

Possession

69% 31%

Shots (on Goal)

6 (5)
7 (1)
MAN EVE
6 Fouls 3
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 1
5 Corner Kicks 0
1 Saves 4
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Liverpool 6 +11 14
2 Manchester City 6 +11 13
3 Chelsea 6 +10 13
4 Manchester United 6 +8 13
5 Everton 6 +5 13
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 6 +3 13
7 West Ham United 6 +5 11
8 Aston Villa 6 +2 10
9 Brentford 6 +3 9
10 Arsenal 6 -5 9
11 Tottenham Hotspur 6 -5 9
12 Watford 6 -2 7
13 Leicester City 6 -3 7
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6 -2 6
15 Crystal Palace 6 -3 6
16 Southampton 6 -3 4
17 Newcastle United 6 -7 3
18 Leeds United 6 -8 3
19 Burnley 6 -6 2
20 Norwich City 6 -14 0