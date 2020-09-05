4-3-3
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Tanganga
- Alli
- Skipp
- Hojbjerg
- Bergwijn
- Kane
- Heung-Min
|No.
|Name
|
15 Eric Dier
|
29 Oliver Skipp
|
20 Dele Alli
|
10 Harry Kane
|Substitutes
|
33 Ben Davies
|
27 Lucas Moura
|
11 Bryan Gil
4-1-4-1
- Bachmann
- Masina
- Sierralta
- Troost-Ekong
- Cathcart
- Etebo
- Dennis
- Kucka
- Sissoko
- Sarr
- King
|No.
|Name
|
11 Adam Masina
|
33 Juraj Kucka
|
23 Ismaïla Sarr
|Substitutes
|
12 Ken Sema
Top Scorers
-
-
Dele Alli Midfielder
Matches: 2
Goals: 1
-
Son Heung-Min Forward
Matches: 2
Goals: 1
-
-
-
Emmanuel Dennis Forward
Matches: 2
Goals: 1
-
Ismaïla Sarr Forward
Matches: 2
Goals: 1
-
Cucho Hernández Forward
Matches: 2
Goals: 1
-
Most Assists
-
-
Steven Bergwijn Forward
Matches: 2
Assists: 1
-
-
-
Emmanuel Dennis Forward
Matches: 2
Assists: 1
-
Tom Cleverley Midfielder
Matches: 2
Assists: 1
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Watford WAT
|2-1
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|5 Sep, 2020
|Club Friendly
|Watford WAT
|0-0
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|18 Jan, 2020
|English Premier League
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|1-1
|Watford WAT
|19 Oct, 2019
|English Premier League
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|2-1
|Watford WAT
|30 Jan, 2019
|English Premier League
|Tottenham Hotspur TOT
|2-2
|Watford WAT
|26 Sep, 2018
|English Carabao Cup
English Premier League Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- TOT 2
- 3 WAT
-
Goals Against
- TOT 0
- 4 WAT
-
Goal Difference
- TOT 2
- -1 WAT
-
Assists
- TOT 1
- 2 WAT
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|West Ham United
|3
|+5
|7
|2
|Chelsea
|3
|+5
|7
|3
|Liverpool
|3
|+5
|7
|4
|Everton
|3
|+4
|7
|5
|Manchester City
|3
|+9
|6
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|2
|+2
|6
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|+1
|6
|8
|Leicester City
|3
|-1
|6
|9
|Brentford
|3
|+2
|5
|10
|Manchester United
|2
|+4
|4
|11
|Aston Villa
|3
|+1
|4
|12
|Watford
|2
|-1
|3
|13
|Southampton
|3
|-2
|2
|14
|Crystal Palace
|3
|-3
|2
|15
|Newcastle United
|3
|-4
|1
|16
|Leeds United
|2
|-4
|1
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|2
|-2
|0
|18
|Burnley
|2
|-3
|0
|19
|Norwich City
|3
|-9
|0
|20
|Arsenal
|3
|-9
|0
