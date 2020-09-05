TOT
4-3-3
WAT
4-1-4-1
TOT
4-3-3
  • 1Lloris
  • 3Reguilón
  • 15Dier
  • 6Sánchez
  • 25Tanganga
  • 20Alli
  • 29Skipp
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 23Bergwijn
  • 10Kane
  • 7Heung-Min
No. Name
  1 Hugo Lloris
  15 Eric Dier
  6 Davinson Sánchez
  3 Sergio Reguilón
  25 Japhet Tanganga
  29 Oliver Skipp
  20 Dele Alli
  5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
  10 Harry Kane
  23 Steven Bergwijn
  7 Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
  33 Ben Davies
  2 Matt Doherty
  4 Cristian Romero
  27 Lucas Moura
  8 Harry Winks
  22 Pierluigi Gollini
  18 Giovani Lo Celso
  19 Ryan Sessegnon
  11 Bryan Gil

Top Scorers

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Watford WAT 2-1 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 5 Sep, 2020 Club Friendly
Watford WAT 0-0 Tottenham Hotspur TOT 18 Jan, 2020 English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur TOT 1-1 Watford WAT 19 Oct, 2019 English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur TOT 2-1 Watford WAT 30 Jan, 2019 English Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur TOT 2-2 Watford WAT 26 Sep, 2018 English Carabao Cup

English Premier League Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • TOT 2
    • 3 WAT

  • Goals Against

    • TOT 0
    • 4 WAT

  • Goal Difference

    • TOT 2
    • -1 WAT

  • Assists

    • TOT 1
    • 2 WAT

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • ,
  • London, England
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 West Ham United 3 +5 7
2 Chelsea 3 +5 7
3 Liverpool 3 +5 7
4 Everton 3 +4 7
5 Manchester City 3 +9 6
6 Tottenham Hotspur 2 +2 6
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 3 +1 6
8 Leicester City 3 -1 6
9 Brentford 3 +2 5
10 Manchester United 2 +4 4
11 Aston Villa 3 +1 4
12 Watford 2 -1 3
13 Southampton 3 -2 2
14 Crystal Palace 3 -3 2
15 Newcastle United 3 -4 1
16 Leeds United 2 -4 1
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 2 -2 0
18 Burnley 2 -3 0
19 Norwich City 3 -9 0
20 Arsenal 3 -9 0