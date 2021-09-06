-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Turner
- Robinson
- Brooks
- Robinson
- Dest
- Lletget
- Adams
- Acosta
- Pulisic
- Siebatcheu
- Aaronson
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ricardo Pepi
Goals 0
- Borjan
- Kennedy
- Henry
- Johnston
- Adekugbe
- Kaye
- Eustáquio
- Laryea
- Davies
- Larin
- Hoilett
|No.
|Name
|
18 Milan Borjan
Saves 0
|
15 Doneil Henry
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Cyle Larin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Liam Fraser
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Nashville
-
,
-
Nashville, TN
Match Commentary
|1'
|Corner, Canada. Conceded by Tyler Adams.
|1'
|Foul by Tyler Adams (USA).
|1'
|Cyle Larin (Canada) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|CAN
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - CONCACAF Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Mexico
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Honduras
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Canada
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Costa Rica
|1
|0
|1
|5
|El Salvador
|1
|0
|1
|6
|Panama
|1
|0
|1
|7
|United States
|1
|0
|1
|8
|Jamaica
|1
|-1
|0
