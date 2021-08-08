Tottenham Hotspur TOT
Arsenal ARS
KO
First Half begins.
34
Dele Alli Yellow Card
45+1
Oliver Skipp Yellow Card
HT
First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 0.
4-2-3-1
- Lloris
- Reguilón
- Dier
- Sánchez
- Tanganga
- Hojbjerg
- Skipp
- Moura
- Alli
- Bergwijn
- Heung-Min
Saves 1
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
20 Dele Alli 34'
Goals 0
Goals 0
29 Oliver Skipp 45'+1'
Goals 0
Goals 0
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
Goals 0
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
24 Serge Aurier
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
14 Joe Rodon
Goals 0
47 Jack Clarke
Goals 0
44 Tobi Omole
Goals 0
Goals 0
57 Nile John
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Leno
- Tierney
- Marí
- White
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Lokonga
- Aubameyang
- Smith Rowe
- Pépé
- Lacazette
Saves 1
22 Pablo Marí
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
44 Karl Hein
Saves 0
20 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
London, England
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Tottenham Hotspur 0, Arsenal 0.
|45'+1'
|Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|45'+1'
|Foul by Oliver Skipp (Tottenham Hotspur).
Match Stats
TOT
ARS
Possession
49% 51%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
6 (1)
|TOT
|ARS
|6
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
