Penalty Shootout
-
54
-
Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi Goal
-
-
61
-
On: Nam Tae-Hee|Off: Kwon Chang-Hoon
-
-
64
-
On: Ali Salmin Al-Bloushi|Off: Abdalla Ramadan
-
-
73
-
On: Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi|Off: Bandar Mohammed Al-Ahbabi
-
-
73
-
On: Yahya Al Ghassani|Off: Mohamed Abbas
-
-
77
-
On: Young-Wook Cho|Off: Kim Tae-Hwan
-
-
83
-
On: Ali Saleh|Off: Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi
-
-
86
-
Jung Woo-Young Yellow Card
-
-
90+1
-
Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi Yellow Card
-
-
90+2
-
Kim Min-Jae Yellow Card
-
|No.
|Name
|
7 Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi 54'
83' 16 Ali Saleh
|
64' 5 Ali Salmin Al-Bloushi
|
73' 14 Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi 90'+1'
|
73' 19 Yahya Al Ghassani
|
11 Caio
|Substitutes
|No.
|Name
|
21 Cho Hyun-Woo
|
4 Kim Min-Jae 90'+2'
|
23 Kim Tae-Hwan
77' 17 Young-Wook Cho
|
5 Jung Woo-Young 86'
|
10 Lee Jae-Sung
|
61' 8 Nam Tae-Hee
|
16 Hwang Ui-Jo
|Substitutes
|
15 Ji-Su Park
|
18 Jae-Ik Lee
|
12 Kim Dong-Jun
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Maktoum Stadium
-
,
-
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
FIFA World Cup Qualifying - AFC Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|IR Iran
|10
|+11
|25
|2
|South Korea
|10
|+10
|23
|3
|United Arab Emirates
|10
|0
|12
|4
|Iraq
|10
|-6
|9
|5
|Syria
|10
|-7
|6
|6
|Lebanon
|10
|-8
|6
