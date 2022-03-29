  • 54
    • Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi Goal
  • 61
    • On: Nam Tae-Hee|Off: Kwon Chang-Hoon
  • 64
    • On: Ali Salmin Al-Bloushi|Off: Abdalla Ramadan
  • 73
    • On: Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi|Off: Bandar Mohammed Al-Ahbabi
  • 73
    • On: Yahya Al Ghassani|Off: Mohamed Abbas
  • 77
    • On: Young-Wook Cho|Off: Kim Tae-Hwan
  • 83
    • On: Ali Saleh|Off: Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi
  • 86
    • Jung Woo-Young Yellow Card
  • 90+1
    • Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi Yellow Card
  • 90+2
    • Kim Min-Jae Yellow Card
United Arab Emirates Logo United Arab Emirates UAE South Korea KOR South Korea Logo
Tap an icon to see more
UAE
KOR
No. Name
  17 Khalid Eisa Saeed
  3 Walid Abbas Al-Balooshi
  12 Khalifa Al Hammadi
  23 Abdulaziz Hussain
  13 Mohamed Al-Attas
  7 Harib Abdalla Al-Maazmi  54'
  83' 16  Ali Saleh
  8 Majed Hassan
  18 Abdalla Ramadan
  64' 5  Ali Salmin Al-Bloushi
  9 Bandar Mohammed Al-Ahbabi
  73' 14  Khalil Ibrahim Al Hammadi  90'+1'
  15 Mohamed Abbas
  73' 19  Yahya Al Ghassani
  11 Caio
Substitutes
  1 Mohamed Al Shamsi
  21 Mahmoud Khamis Al-Hammadi
  20 Sultan Adill Alamiri
  4 Mohammed Marzooq
  10 Abdalla Al Naqbi
  22 Adel Al-Hosani
  6 Tahnoon Al-Zaabi

Game Information

  • VENUE: Al Maktoum Stadium
  • ,
  • Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Data is currently unavailable.