-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
3
-
Santiago Rodríguez Goal
-
-
9
-
Adam Buksa Goal - Header
-
-
18
-
Valentín Castellanos Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Matt Polster Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, New England Revolution 1, New York City FC 1.
-
-
54
-
Adam Buksa Yellow Card
-
-
58
-
Santiago Rodríguez Yellow Card
-
Game Highlights
Revs answer back with an Adam Buksa header
NYCFC takes early lead over the Revs
- Turner
- Jones
- Kessler
- Farrell
- Bye
- McNamara
- Polster
- Buchanan
- Gil
- Buksa
- Bou
|No.
|Name
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 DeJuan Jones
Goals 0
|
15 Brandon Bye
Goals 0
|
9 Adam Buksa 9' 54'
Goals 1
|
8 Matt Polster 27'
Goals 0
|
22 Carles Gil
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Teal Bunbury
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Maciel
Goals 0
- Johnson
- Amundsen
- Callens
- Chanot
- Gray
- Sands
- Morales
- Rodríguez
- Morález
- Medina
- Castellanos
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Tayvon Gray
Goals 0
|
10 Maxi Morález
Goals 0
|
16 James Sands
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Valentín Castellanos 18'
Goals 0
|
42 Santiago Rodríguez 3' 58'
Goals 1
|
19 Jesús Medina
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Thiago
Goals 0
|
43 Talles Magno
Goals 0
|
13 Luis Barraza
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Tony Rocha
Goals 0
|
9 Héber
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Gillette Stadium
-
,
-
Foxborough
Match Commentary
|58'
|Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC) is shown the yellow card.
|58'
|Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|58'
|Foul by Santiago Rodríguez (New York City FC).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NE
|NYC
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
