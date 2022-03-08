-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
40
-
Diogo Jota Yellow Card
-
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Matip
- Alexander-Arnold
- Alcántara
- Fabinho
- Jones
- Mané
- Diogo Jota
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota 40'
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Handanovic
- Bastoni
- de Vrij
- Skriniar
- Perisic
- Calhanoglu
- Brozovic
- Vidal
- Dumfries
- Sánchez
- Martínez
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Arturo Vidal
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
97 Ionut Radu
Saves 0
|
21 Alex Cordaz
Saves 0
|
18 Robin Gosens
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
Match Commentary
|41'
|Attempt saved. Hakan Calhanoglu (Inter Milan) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is saved in the bottom left corner.
|40'
|Diogo Jota (Liverpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|40'
|Foul by Andrew Robertson (Liverpool).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|LIV
|INT
|5
|Fouls
|3
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|1
