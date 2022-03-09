-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Leandro Paredes Yellow Card
-
-
39
-
Kylian Mbappé Goal
-
-
43
-
Nacho Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Vinícius Júnior Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Madrid 0, Paris Saint Germain 1.
-
- Courtois
- Nacho
- Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Modric
- Kroos
- Valverde
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Asensio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho 43'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vinícius Júnior 44'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
18 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
16 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
- Donnarumma
- Mendes
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Hakimi
- Verratti
- Paredes
- Pereira
- Mbappé
- Neymar
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Nuno Mendes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Leandro Paredes 7'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
7 Kylian Mbappé 39'
Goals 1
|
30 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Éric Ebimbe
Goals 0
|
17 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Thilo Kehrer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Santiago Bernabéu
-
,
-
Madrid, Spain
Match Commentary
|51'
|Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|49'
|Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|49'
|Foul by Marco Asensio (Real Madrid).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAD
|PSG
|4
|Fouls
|2
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|3
UEFA Champions League News
When is the Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw?
The Champions League is down to eight teams. When is the draw and who will play who? We've got all the key information and dates covered.
European Super League Q&A: Now what? Could the continental game as we know it be changed forever?
With rumours of the Super League's revival running rampant, our Gab Marcotti answers all your questions about the state of European football.
Lewandowski smashes Champions League hat trick records in win over Salzburg
Robert Lewandowski set two Champions League goal-scoring records as Bayern Munich romped into the quarterfinals at the expense of FC Salzburg.
Liverpool lose to Inter as Salah's shooting boots go missing in 5/10 performance, but Reds advance
Liverpool did lose to Inter on Tuesday, in part due to Mohamed Salah's lack of clinical finishing, but no matter: The Reds are moving on.
Liverpool survive Inter Milan scare to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Liverpool slipped to a shock loss against Inter Milan but sealed their place into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 2-1 aggregate win.
Bayern Munich thrash FC Salzburg to reach Champions League quarterfinals
Robert Lewandowski scored three times as Bayern Munich rolled into the Champions League quarterfinals with a 7-1 win over FC Salzburg on Tuesday.