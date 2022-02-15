-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
37
-
Casemiro Yellow Card
-
-
40
-
Marco Verratti Yellow Card
-
- Donnarumma
- Mendes
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Hakimi
- Verratti
- Paredes
- Pereira
- Mbappé
- Messi
- Di María
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Nuno Mendes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Marco Verratti 40'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
17 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
24 Thilo Kehrer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Asensio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Luka Jovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Parc des Princes
-
,
-
Paris, France
Match Commentary
|40'
|Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|40'
|Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
|40'
|Casemiro (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PSG
|MAD
|6
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|2
