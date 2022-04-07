Chelsea CHE
Real Madrid MAD
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
14
-
Éder Militão Yellow Card
-
-
19
-
Antonio Rüdiger Yellow Card
-
-
21
-
Karim Benzema Goal - Header
-
-
24
-
Karim Benzema Goal - Header
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Silva
- Christensen
- Azpilicueta
- Jorginho
- Kanté
- James
- Pulisic
- Mount
- Havertz
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Antonio Rüdiger 19'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
31 Malang Sarr
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Saúl Ñíguez
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
23 Kenedy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Kroos
- Casemiro
- Modric
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Valverde
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
3 Éder Militão 14'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 21' 24'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
40 Toni Fuidias
Saves 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Mariano
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
-
London, England
Match Commentary
|24'
|Goal! Chelsea 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric with a cross.
|23'
|Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|23'
|Foul by Thiago Silva (Chelsea).
Match Stats
CHE
MAD
Possession
47% 53%
Shots (on Goal)
4 (1)
4 (2)
|CHE
|MAD
|7
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
