- Turner
- Robinson
- Ream
- Zimmerman
- Dest
- Musah
- Adams
- McKennie
- Pulisic
- Sargent
- Weah
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
24 Josh Sargent
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Sean Johnson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Haji Wright
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Shaq Moore
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Joe Scally
Goals 0
|
15 Aaron Long
Goals 0
- Hennessey
- Davies
- Rodon
- Mepham
- Williams
- Wilson
- Ampadu
- Ramsey
- Roberts
- James
- Bale
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Aaron Ramsey
Goals 0
|
15 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
21 Adam Davies
Goals 0
|
16 Joe Morrell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Sorba Thomas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Tom Lockyer
Goals 0
|
12 Dan Ward
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Dylan Levitt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Ben Cabango
Goals 0
|
26 Matt Smith
Goals 0
|
19 Mark Harris
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium
,COVERAGE: FOX
Al Rayyan, Qatar
REFEREE: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim
Match Commentary
|4'
|Corner, USA. Conceded by Connor Roberts.
|2'
|Foul by Joe Rodon (Wales).
|2'
|Christian Pulisic (USA) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|WAL
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|England
|1
|+4
|3
|2
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Iran
|1
|-4
|0
