-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
19
-
On: Hossein Hosseini|Off: Alireza Beiranvand
-
-
25
-
Alireza Jahanbakhsh Yellow Card
-
-
35
-
Jude Bellingham Goal - Header
-
-
43
-
Bukayo Saka Goal
-
-
45+1
-
Raheem Sterling Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, England 3, IR Iran 0.
-
-
45
-
On: Saeid Ezatolahi|Off: Ali Karimi
-
-
45
-
On: Ali Gholizadeh|Off: Alireza Jahanbakhsh
-
-
45
-
On: Hossein Kanani|Off: Roozbeh Cheshmi
-
-
48
-
Morteza Pouraliganji Yellow Card
-
Game Highlights
England fans erupt after three first-half goals vs. Iran
- Pickford
- Shaw
- Maguire
- Stones
- Trippier
- Rice
- Bellingham
- Sterling
- Mount
- Saka
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Mason Mount
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Jude Bellingham 35'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Raheem Sterling 45'+1'
Goals 1
|
17 Bukayo Saka 43'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
21 Ben White
Goals 0
|
13 Nick Pope
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Conor Coady
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
20 Phil Foden
Goals 0
- BeiranvandOn: Hossein Hosseini | Off: Alireza Beiranvand
- Mohammadi
- Hosseini
- CheshmiOn: Hossein Kanani | Off: Roozbeh Cheshmi
- Pouraliganji
- Moharrami
- Hajsafi
- KarimiOn: Saeid Ezatolahi | Off: Ali Karimi
- Noorollahi
- JahanbakhshOn: Ali Gholizadeh | Off: Alireza Jahanbakhsh
- Taremi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
19' 24 Hossein Hosseini
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
45' 13 Hossein Kanani
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Morteza Pouraliganji 48'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Ali Karimi
Goals 0
45' 6 Saeid Ezatolahi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Alireza Jahanbakhsh 25'
Goals 0
45' 17 Ali Gholizadeh
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
16 Mehdi Torabi
Goals 0
|
11 Vahid Amiri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Rayyan, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Raphael Claus
Match Commentary
|62'
|Goal! England 4, IR Iran 0. Bukayo Saka (England) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
|61'
|Attempt missed. Saeid Ezatolahi (IR Iran) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Mehdi Taremi.
|59'
|Attempt blocked. Luke Shaw (England) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ENG
|IRN
|5
|Fouls
|11
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|7
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|England
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iran
|0
|0
|0
|3
|United States
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Wales
|0
|0
|0
World Cup News
2022 World Cup: USA and England start their tournaments, Qatar lose the opener and their fans leave early
France's Karim Benzema is ruled out through injury, while there's no beer at stadiums. Recapping the latest and looking ahead at the World Cup.
England fans erupt after three first-half goals vs. Iran
Fans celebrate England's three goals against Iran at the World Cup
World Cup chaos: England, U.S. fans face ticket issues
Thousands of supporters, including England and United States fans, faced chaos at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday as the FIFA app crashed.
Ogden: FIFA have backed Football Associations into a corner
Mark Ogden reacts to the news that players won't wear the OneLove armband after FIFA confirmed sanctions would be taken against a player for wearing one.
Frenkie de Jong wants 10-year Barcelona stay despite tension with board
Frenkie de Jong has insisted he wants to stay at Barcelona for another decade despite tensions between the midfielder and the club's board.
2022 World Cup: All squad lists for Qatar
Discover the 26-man squads for the 32 countries at the World Cup in Qatar, with the tournament going from Nov. 18-Dec. 20.