Croatia CRO
Canada CAN
KO
Kickoff
2
Alphonso Davies Goal - Header
36
Andrej Kramaric Goal
44
Marko Livaja Goal
HT
First Half ends, Croatia 2, Canada 1.
4-3-3
- Livakovic
- Sosa
- Gvardiol
- Lovren
- Juranovic
- Kovacic
- Brozovic
- Modric
- Perisic
- Livaja
- Kramaric
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
14 Marko Livaja 44'
Goals 1
Goals 0
9 Andrej Kramaric 36'
Goals 1
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
Goals 0
18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
4-4-2
- Borjan
- Laryea
- Miller
- Vitória
- Johnston
- Davies
- Eustáquio
- Hutchinson
- Buchanan
- Larin
- David
18 Milan Borjan
Saves 2
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
19 Alphonso Davies 2'
Goals 1
Goals 0
17 Cyle Larin
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
15 Ismaël Koné
Goals 0
Goals 0
23 Liam Millar
Goals 0
Goals 0
Saves 0
12 Ike Ugbo
Goals 0
Goals 0
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
,COVERAGE: FS1
Al Rayyan, Qatar
REFEREE: Andrés Matonte
Match Commentary
|45'+6'
|First Half ends, Croatia 2, Canada 1.
|45'+5'
|Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kamal Miller.
|45'+2'
|Attempt missed. Andrej Kramaric (Croatia) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.
Match Stats
CRO
CAN
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (4)
1 (1)
|CRO
|CAN
|5
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
FIFA World Cup Standings
