-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
37
-
Thilo Kehrer Yellow Card
-
-
44
-
Sergio Busquets Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Spain 0, Germany 0.
-
- Simón
- Alba
- Laporte
- Rodri
- Carvajal
- Pedri
- Busquets
- Gavi
- Olmo
- Asensio
- Torres
|No.
|Name
|
23 Unai Simón
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Sergio Busquets 44'
Goals 0
|
26 Pedri
Goals 0
|
9 Gavi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Dani Olmo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
25 Ansu Fati
Goals 0
|
13 David Raya
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Yeremy Pino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Neuer
- Raum
- Rüdiger
- Süle
- Kehrer
- Goretzka
- Kimmich
- Musiala
- Gündogan
- Gnabry
- Müller
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Thilo Kehrer 37'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Serge Gnabry
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
11 Mario Götze
Goals 0
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Kevin Trapp
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FS1
-
Al Khor, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Danny Makkelie
Match Commentary
|48'
|Leon Goretzka (Germany) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|48'
|Foul by Gavi (Spain).
|47'
|Offside, Germany. David Raum tries a through ball, but Thomas Müller is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ESP
|GER
|8
|Fouls
|8
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|5
|5
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Spain
|1
|+7
|3
|2
|Japan
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|1
|-1
|0
