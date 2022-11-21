  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 10
    • Serge Gnabry Goal - Header
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Costa Rica 0, Germany 1.
  • 45
    • On: Youstin Salas|Off: Brandon Aguilera
  • 45
    • On: Lukas Klostermann|Off: Leon Goretzka
  • 55
    • On: Niclas Füllkrug|Off: Ilkay Gündogan
  • 58
    • Yeltsin Tejeda Goal
Costa Rica Logo Costa Rica CRC Germany GER Germany Logo
CRC
5-4-1
GER
4-2-3-1
CRC
5-4-1
  • 1Navas
  • 8Oviedo
  • 3Vargas
  • 19Waston
  • 6Duarte
  • 4Fuller
  • 20Aguilera
    On: Youstin Salas | Off: Brandon Aguilera
  • 17Tejeda
  • 5Borges
  • 12Campbell
  • 11Venegas
1 Keylor Navas
19 Kendall Waston
3 Juan Pablo Vargas
6 Óscar Duarte
8 Bryan Oviedo
4 Keysher Fuller
17 Yeltsin Tejeda  58'
5 Celso Borges
20 Brandon Aguilera
45' 14  Youstin Salas
12 Joel Campbell
11 Johan Venegas
Substitutes
18 Esteban Alvarado
22 Rónald Matarrita
24 Roan Wilson
16 Carlos Martinez
10 Bryan Ruiz
9 Jewison Bennette
26 Álvaro Zamora
7 Anthony Contreras
21 Douglas López
23 Patrick Sequeira
2 Daniel Chacón
13 Gerson Torres
25 Anthony Hernández
Game Information

  • VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
    COVERAGE: FS1
  • Al Khor, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Stephanie Frappart

Match Commentary

58' Goal! Costa Rica 1, Germany 1. Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
58' Attempt saved. Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keysher Fuller.
56' Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a corner.

Match Stats

CRC
GER

Possession

30% 70%

Shots (on Goal)

5 (4)
14 (4)
CRC GER
1 Fouls 6
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 3
1 Corner Kicks 9
3 Saves 3
