First Half begins.
10
Serge Gnabry Goal - Header
HT
-
First Half ends, Costa Rica 0, Germany 1.
45
-
On: Youstin Salas|Off: Brandon Aguilera
45
-
On: Lukas Klostermann|Off: Leon Goretzka
55
-
On: Niclas Füllkrug|Off: Ilkay Gündogan
58
-
Yeltsin Tejeda Goal
-
- Navas
- Oviedo
- Vargas
- Waston
- Duarte
- Fuller
- AguileraOn: Youstin Salas | Off: Brandon Aguilera
- Tejeda
- Borges
- Campbell
- Venegas
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Yeltsin Tejeda 58'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 14 Youstin Salas
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Roan Wilson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Bryan Ruiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Neuer
- Raum
- Rüdiger
- Süle
- Kimmich
- GündoganOn: Niclas Füllkrug | Off: Ilkay Gündogan
- GoretzkaOn: Lukas Klostermann | Off: Leon Goretzka
- Gnabry
- Musiala
- Sané
- Müller
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
15 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
55' 9 Niclas Füllkrug
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 16 Lukas Klostermann
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Serge Gnabry 10'
Goals 1
|
19 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Kevin Trapp
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Mario Götze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Al Bayt Stadium
,COVERAGE: FS1
Al Khor, Qatar
REFEREE: Stephanie Frappart
Match Commentary
|58'
|Goal! Costa Rica 1, Germany 1. Yeltsin Tejeda (Costa Rica) right footed shot from very close range to the bottom left corner.
|58'
|Attempt saved. Kendall Waston (Costa Rica) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Keysher Fuller.
|56'
|Attempt missed. Leroy Sané (Germany) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich following a corner.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CRC
|GER
|1
|Fouls
|6
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|3
|1
|Corner Kicks
|9
|3
|Saves
|3
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Spain
|2
|+7
|4
|2
|Japan
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Costa Rica
|2
|-6
|3
|4
|Germany
|2
|-1
|1
World Cup News
Croatia reach World Cup round of 16 as Belgium's golden generation stay trophy-less
Croatia, runners up in 2018, advance to the round of 16 of the World Cup and send a star-studded but disappointing Belgium side home.
Morocco coach: We should dream of winning 2022 World Cup after reaching round of 16
Morocco manager Walid Regragui says the team are aiming for the sky and should be allowed to dream of winning the World Cup after topping Group F.
Hislop defends Luis Suarez over Ghana handball
Shaka Hislop defends Luis Suarez ahead of Uruguay's World Cup match against Ghana, after his infamous handball was raised in a press conference.
Has VAR been less reliable in 2022?
ESPN FC's Dale Johnson talks to the FC Daily guys about the overall confidence that fans have had in VAR during the World Cup.
Hislop sympathises with Lukaku after Belgium elimination
Shaka Hislop sympathises with Romelu Lukaku after Belgium were elminated from the World Cup at the Group stage.
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez to leave after World Cup group-stage exit
Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has confirmed he will leave his role following his team's early exit from the 2022 World Cup on Thursday.