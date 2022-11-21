-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
6
-
Tolo Nouhou Yellow Card
-
-
7
-
Éder Militão Yellow Card
-
- Epassy
- Nouhou
- Ebosse
- Wooh
- Fai
- Zambo Anguissa
- Kunde
- Moumi Ngamaleu
- Choupo-Moting
- Mbeumo
- Aboubakar
|No.
|Name
|
16 Devis Epassy
Saves 0
|
24 Enzo Ebosse
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Tolo Nouhou 6'
Goals 0
|
19 Collins Fai
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Pierre Kunde
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bryan Mbeumo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Ederson
- Telles
- Bremer
- Militão
- Alves
- Fred
- Fabinho
- Martinelli
- Rodrygo
- Antony
- Jesus
|No.
|Name
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
|
24 Bremer
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão 7'
Goals 0
|
16 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Ismail Elfath
Match Commentary
|9'
|Offside, Brazil. Bremer tries a through ball, but Gabriel Martinelli is caught offside.
|7'
|Éder Militão (Brazil) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|7'
|Moumi Ngamaleu (Cameroon) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CMR
|BRA
|3
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
FIFA World Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Brazil
|2
|+3
|6
|2
|Switzerland
|2
|0
|3
|3
|Cameroon
|2
|-1
|1
|4
|Serbia
|2
|-2
|1
