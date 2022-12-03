Portugal POR
Switzerland SUI
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
17
-
Goncalo Ramos Goal
-
4-3-3
- Costa
- Guerreiro
- Dias
- Pepe
- Dalot
- Silva
- Carvalho
- Otávio
- Félix
- Ramos
- Fernandes
4-2-3-1
- Sommer
- Rodríguez
- Schäer
- Akanji
- Fernandes
- Xhaka
- Freuler
- Vargas
- Shaqiri
- Sow
- Embolo
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: César Arturo Ramos Palazuelos
Match Commentary
|20'
|Pepe (Portugal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|20'
|Foul by Remo Freuler (Switzerland).
|17'
|Goal! Portugal 1, Switzerland 0. Gonçalo Ramos (Portugal) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by João Félix.
Match Stats
POR
SUI
Possession
54% 46%
Shots (on Goal)
1 (1)
1 (0)
|POR
|SUI
|1
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|0
