Croatia CRO
Brazil BRA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Danilo Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Marcelo Brozovic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
4-3-3
- Livakovic
- Sosa
- Gvardiol
- Lovren
- Juranovic
- Kovacic
- Brozovic
- Modric
- Perisic
- Kramaric
- Pasalic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Marcelo Brozovic 31'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Danilo
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- Militão
- Casemiro
- Paquetá
- Vinícius Júnior
- Neymar
- Raphinha
- Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo 25'
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|
5 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
8 Fred
Goals 0
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Antony
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
24 Bremer
Goals 0
|
25 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Education City Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Croatia 0, Brazil 0.
|45'+1'
|Offside, Croatia. Josip Juranovic tries a through ball, but Mario Pasalic is caught offside.
|45'
|Marcelo Brozovic (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
CRO
BRA
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (0)
5 (3)
|CRO
|BRA
|8
|Fouls
|6
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|0
