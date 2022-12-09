-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Noppert
- Aké
- van Dijk
- Timber
- Blind
- de Jong
- de Roon
- Dumfries
- Gakpo
- Bergwijn
- Depay
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Daley Blind
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Noa Lang
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Xavi Simons
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Martínez
- Acuña
- Martínez
- Otamendi
- Romero
- Molina
- Mac Allister
- Fernández
- De Paul
- Álvarez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Match Commentary
|5'
|Attempt blocked. Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
|1'
|Dangerous play by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
|1'
|Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NED
|ARG
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
