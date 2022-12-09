  • KO
Netherlands NED Argentina ARG
NED
3-4-1-2
ARG
5-3-2
NED
3-4-1-2
  • 23Noppert
  • 5Aké
  • 4van Dijk
  • 2Timber
  • 17Blind
  • 21de Jong
  • 15de Roon
  • 22Dumfries
  • 8Gakpo
  • 7Bergwijn
  • 10Depay
23 Andries Noppert
4 Virgil van Dijk
5 Nathan Aké
2 Jurriën Timber
21 Frenkie de Jong
15 Marten de Roon
8 Cody Gakpo
17 Daley Blind
22 Denzel Dumfries
7 Steven Bergwijn
10 Memphis Depay
Game Information

  • VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Lusail, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz

Match Commentary

5' Attempt blocked. Rodrigo De Paul (Argentina) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
1' Dangerous play by Marten de Roon (Netherlands).
1' Alexis Mac Allister (Argentina) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

NED
ARG

Possession

49% 51%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
1 (0)
NED ARG
1 Fouls 0
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
0 Corner Kicks 0
0 Saves 0
