- Martínez
- Tagliafico
- Otamendi
- Romero
- Molina
- Di María
- Mac Allister
- Fernández
- De Paul
- Álvarez
- Messi
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
15 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
21 Paulo Dybala
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Lloris
- Hernández
- Upamecano
- Varane
- Koundé
- Rabiot
- Tchouaméni
- Mbappé
- Griezmann
- Dembélé
- Giroud
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Lusail Iconic Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Lusail, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Szymon Marciniak
Match Commentary
|17'
|Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Argentina) right footed shot from the centre of the box.
|14'
|Offside, Argentina. Nicolás Tagliafico tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
|13'
|Hand ball by Julián Álvarez (Argentina).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|ARG
|FRA
|5
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|1
