  • KO
    • First Half begins.
Crystal Palace Logo Crystal Palace CRY Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CRY
4-2-3-1
MAN
4-2-3-1
CRY
4-2-3-1
  • 13Guaita
  • 3Mitchell
  • 6Guehi
  • 26Richards
  • 17Clyne
  • 19Hughes
  • 28Doucoure
  • 11Zaha
  • 22Édouard
  • 7Olise
  • 14Mateta
No. Name
13 Vicente Guaita
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Marc Guehi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Chris Richards
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Cheick Oumar Doucoure
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Odsonne Édouard
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Michael Olise
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
77 David Ozoh
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sam Johnstone
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 James Tomkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Stuart Attwell

Match Commentary

40' Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
40' Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
39' Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Match Stats

CRY
MAN

Possession

37% 63%

Shots (on Goal)

2 (1)
9 (2)
CRY MAN
3 Fouls 3
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
1 Corner Kicks 0
2 Saves 1
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 18 +28 47
2 Manchester City 18 +28 39
3 Newcastle United 19 +22 38
4 Manchester United 18 +8 38
5 Tottenham Hotspur 19 +10 33
6 Fulham 20 +3 31
7 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 +10 30
8 Brentford 19 +4 29
9 Liverpool 18 +9 28
10 Chelsea 19 +1 28
11 Aston Villa 19 -5 25
12 Crystal Palace 18 -9 22
13 Nottingham Forest 19 -19 20
14 Leeds United 18 -7 17
15 Leicester City 19 -7 17
16 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -15 17
17 AFC Bournemouth 19 -23 16
18 West Ham United 19 -10 15
19 Everton 19 -11 15
20 Southampton 19 -17 15