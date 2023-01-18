Crystal Palace CRY
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Guaita
- Mitchell
- Guehi
- Richards
- Clyne
- Hughes
- Doucoure
- Zaha
- Édouard
- Olise
- Mateta
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
77 David Ozoh
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Martínez
- Varane
- Wan-Bissaka
- Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- Antony
- Weghorst
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Selhurst Park
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Stuart Attwell
Match Commentary
|40'
|Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by David de Gea.
|40'
|Attempt saved. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Michael Olise.
|39'
|Attempt missed. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left from a direct free kick.
Match Stats
CRY
MAN
Possession
37% 63%
Shots (on Goal)
2 (1)
9 (2)
|CRY
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|0
|2
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|18
|+28
|47
|2
|Manchester City
|18
|+28
|39
|3
|Newcastle United
|19
|+22
|38
|4
|Manchester United
|18
|+8
|38
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|19
|+10
|33
|6
|Fulham
|20
|+3
|31
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|+10
|30
|8
|Brentford
|19
|+4
|29
|9
|Liverpool
|18
|+9
|28
|10
|Chelsea
|19
|+1
|28
|11
|Aston Villa
|19
|-5
|25
|12
|Crystal Palace
|18
|-9
|22
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|-19
|20
|14
|Leeds United
|18
|-7
|17
|15
|Leicester City
|19
|-7
|17
|16
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|19
|-15
|17
|17
|AFC Bournemouth
|19
|-23
|16
|18
|West Ham United
|19
|-10
|15
|19
|Everton
|19
|-11
|15
|20
|Southampton
|19
|-17
|15
Premier League News
Man United confident of agreeing new long-term contract with Alejandro Garnacho - sources
Manchester United are confident of agreeing a new long-term contract with Alejandro Garnacho, sources have told ESPN.
Hislop urges Maguire to leave Man United
Shaka Hislop believes Harry Maguire should leave Manchester United if he wants to further develop his career.
Pep Guardiola warns Man City: 'Spurs game is must-win, we can't afford to drop points'
Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola is not pushing the panic button despite his team's recent poor form.
West Ham explore move for Man United's Harry Maguire - sources
West Ham are interested in exploring a move for Harry Maguire but face an uphill task to land the defender in January, sources have told ESPN.
Manchester United's Luke Shaw agreed with early season benching - Erik ten Hag
Luke Shaw admitted to Erik ten Hag that he deserved to be dropped at Man United earlier in the season before rediscovering his best form.
How Chelsea beat Arsenal to the signing of Shakhtar sensation Mykhailo Mudryk for €70 million
Arsenal were in talks with Mykhailo Mudryk for several weeks before Chelsea stepped up their interest. How did the Blues end up signing him?