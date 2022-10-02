Haaland, Foden hit hat tricks as City rout Utd 6-3
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City routed Manchester United in a 6-3 win at the Etihad on Sunday.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City routed Manchester United in a 6-3 win at the Etihad on Sunday.
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
41' 21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 14 Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
75' 19 Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
|
9 Erling Haaland 34' 37' 64'
Goals 3
|
Goals 0
75' 80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
47 Phil Foden 8' 44' 72'
Goals 3
75' 26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
40' 2 Victor Lindelöf
Goals 0
|
12 Tyrell Malacia 23'
Goals 0
45' 23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot 2'
Goals 0
|
8 Bruno Fernandes 80'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 9 Anthony Martial 84' 90'+1'
Goals 2
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
70' 17 Fred
Goals 0
|
21 Antony 56'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
|90'+3'
|Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
|90'+1'
|Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
|MNC
|MAN
|3
|Fouls
|9
|0
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|5
|Saves
|3
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|+12
|21
|2
|Manchester City
|8
|+20
|20
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+9
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|+6
|14
|5
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|13
|6
|Manchester United
|7
|-3
|12
|7
|Newcastle United
|8
|+4
|11
|8
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|+9
|10
|10
|Brentford
|8
|+3
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|0
|10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|8
|-13
|9
|13
|Leeds United
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|7
|15
|West Ham United
|8
|-4
|7
|16
|Southampton
|8
|-5
|7
|17
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|6
|18
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|8
|-6
|6
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|-11
|4
|20
|Leicester City
|7
|-12
|1
The highest-scoring Manchester derby in history was also the harshest for United, who learned just how far they are from Man City's class.
Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both struck hat tricks as Manchester City routed Manchester United in a 6-3 win at the Etihad on Sunday.
West Ham United moved out of the Premier League relegation zone with a 2-0 win over Wolves on Saturday.
Manchester United winger Antony has said he is learning a lot from Cristiano Ronaldo since moving to Old Trafford in the summer.
Shaka Hislop gives his thoughts on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first Chelsea goal and Conor Gallagher's late stunner in their 2-1 win vs. Crystal Palace.
Shaka Hislop criticises the performances of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk in Liverpool's 3-3 draw with Brighton.