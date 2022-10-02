  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 2
    • Diogo Dalot Yellow Card
  • 8
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 23
    • Tyrell Malacia Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Erling Haaland Goal - Header
  • 37
    • Erling Haaland Goal
  • 40
    • On: Victor Lindelöf|Off: Raphaël Varane
  • 41
    • On: Sergio Gómez|Off: Kyle Walker
  • 44
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Manchester City 4, Manchester United 0.
  • 45
    • On: Luke Shaw|Off: Tyrell Malacia
  • 56
    • Antony Goal
  • 59
    • On: Anthony Martial|Off: Marcus Rashford
  • 59
    • On: Casemiro|Off: Scott McTominay
  • 64
    • Erling Haaland Goal
  • 70
    • On: Fred|Off: Jadon Sancho
  • 72
    • Phil Foden Goal
  • 75
    • On: Riyad Mahrez|Off: Phil Foden
  • 75
    • On: Julián Álvarez|Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 75
    • On: Cole Palmer|Off: Jack Grealish
  • 75
    • On: Aymeric Laporte|Off: Ilkay Gündogan
  • 80
    • Bruno Fernandes Yellow Card
  • 84
    • Anthony Martial Goal - Header
  • 90+1
    • Anthony Martial Penalty - Scored
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
Manchester City Logo Manchester City MNC Manchester United MAN Manchester United Logo
Tap an icon to see more
MNC
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
MNC
4-3-3
  • 31Ederson
  • 7Cancelo
  • 6Aké
  • 25Akanji
  • 2Walker
    On: Sergio Gómez | Off: Kyle Walker
  • 20Silva
  • 8Gündogan
    On: Aymeric Laporte | Off: Ilkay Gündogan
  • 17De Bruyne
    On: Julián Álvarez | Off: Kevin De Bruyne
  • 10Grealish
    On: Cole Palmer | Off: Jack Grealish
  • 9Haaland
  • 47Foden
    On: Riyad Mahrez | Off: Phil Foden
No. Name
31 Ederson
Saves 5
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Nathan Aké
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Manuel Akanji
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 João Cancelo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Kyle Walker
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
41' 21  Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 14  Aymeric Laporte
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Bernardo Silva
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 19  Julián Álvarez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Erling Haaland  34' 37' 64'
Goals 3
  • Shots 6
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Jack Grealish
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 80  Cole Palmer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
47 Phil Foden  8' 44' 72'
Goals 3
  • Shots 6
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
75' 26  Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
18 Stefan Ortega
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Rúben Dias
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Etihad Stadium
  • ,
  • Manchester, England
  • REFEREE: Michael Oliver

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
90'+3' Second Half ends, Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3.
90'+1' Goal! Manchester City 6, Manchester United 3. Anthony Martial (Manchester United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.

Match Stats

MNC
MAN

Possession

54% 46%

Shots (on Goal)

22 (10)
12 (8)
MNC MAN
3 Fouls 9
0 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 1
5 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.

English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 8 +12 21
2 Manchester City 8 +20 20
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +9 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 +6 14
5 Chelsea 7 0 13
6 Manchester United 7 -3 12
7 Newcastle United 8 +4 11
8 Fulham 8 -2 11
9 Liverpool 7 +9 10
10 Brentford 8 +3 10
11 Everton 8 0 10
12 AFC Bournemouth 8 -13 9
13 Leeds United 6 0 8
14 Aston Villa 7 -4 7
15 West Ham United 8 -4 7
16 Southampton 8 -5 7
17 Crystal Palace 7 -3 6
18 Wolverhampton Wanderers 8 -6 6
19 Nottingham Forest 7 -11 4
20 Leicester City 7 -12 1