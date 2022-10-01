Potter earns late win in Prem debut as Chelsea boss
Chelsea claimed a late 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Saturday to give manager Graham Potter his first win in charge.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
44' 5 James Tomkins
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 19 Will Hughes
Goals 0
|
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
74' 15 Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Odsonne Édouard 7' 22'
Goals 1
84' 14 Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Thiago Silva 33'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
5 Jorginho
Goals 0
56' 12 Ruben Loftus-Cheek
Goals 0
|
8 Mateo Kovacic 88'
Goals 0
|
Goals 1
75' 18 Armando Broja
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz
Goals 0
76' 23 Conor Gallagher 90'
Goals 1
|
19 Mason Mount 52'
Goals 0
84' 10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|-
|Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
|90'+3'
|Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|CRY
|CHE
|11
|Fouls
|13
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|5
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|8
|+12
|21
|2
|Manchester City
|7
|+17
|17
|3
|Tottenham Hotspur
|8
|+9
|17
|4
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|7
|+6
|14
|5
|Chelsea
|7
|0
|13
|6
|Manchester United
|6
|0
|12
|7
|Newcastle United
|8
|+4
|11
|8
|Fulham
|8
|-2
|11
|9
|Liverpool
|7
|+9
|10
|10
|Brentford
|8
|+3
|10
|11
|Everton
|8
|0
|10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|8
|-13
|9
|13
|Leeds United
|6
|0
|8
|14
|Aston Villa
|7
|-4
|7
|15
|Southampton
|8
|-5
|7
|16
|Crystal Palace
|7
|-3
|6
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|7
|-4
|6
|18
|West Ham United
|7
|-6
|4
|19
|Nottingham Forest
|7
|-11
|4
|20
|Leicester City
|7
|-12
|1
