  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 7
    • Odsonne Édouard Goal
  • 22
    • Odsonne Édouard Yellow Card
  • 33
    • Thiago Silva Yellow Card
  • 38
    • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Goal
  • 44
    • On: James Tomkins|Off: Nathaniel Clyne
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 1.
  • 52
    • Mason Mount Yellow Card
  • 56
    • On: Ruben Loftus-Cheek|Off: Jorginho
  • 74
    • On: Jeff Schlupp|Off: Eberechi Eze
  • 75
    • On: Armando Broja|Off: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
  • 76
    • On: Conor Gallagher|Off: Kai Havertz
  • 84
    • On: Jean-Philippe Mateta|Off: Odsonne Édouard
  • 84
    • On: Christian Pulisic|Off: Mason Mount
  • 84
    • On: Will Hughes|Off: Cheick Oumar Doucoure
  • 88
    • Mateo Kovacic Yellow Card
  • 90
    • Conor Gallagher Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
Crystal Palace Logo Crystal Palace CRY Chelsea CHE Chelsea Logo
CRY
4-3-3
CHE
4-2-2-2
CRY
4-3-3
  • 13Guaita
  • 3Mitchell
  • 6Guehi
  • 2Ward
  • 17Clyne
    On: James Tomkins | Off: Nathaniel Clyne
  • 10Eze
    On: Jeff Schlupp | Off: Eberechi Eze
  • 28Doucoure
    On: Will Hughes | Off: Cheick Oumar Doucoure
  • 7Olise
  • 11Zaha
  • 22Édouard
    On: Jean-Philippe Mateta | Off: Odsonne Édouard
  • 9Ayew
No. Name
13 Vicente Guaita
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Marc Guehi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Joel Ward
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Tyrick Mitchell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Nathaniel Clyne
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44' 5  James Tomkins
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Cheick Oumar Doucoure
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
84' 19  Will Hughes
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Eberechi Eze
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 15  Jeff Schlupp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Michael Olise
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 5 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Odsonne Édouard  7' 22'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
84' 14  Jean-Philippe Mateta
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Wilfried Zaha
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Jordan Ayew
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
45 John-Kymani Gordon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Malcolm Ebiowei
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
44 Jairo Riedewald
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Sam Johnstone
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Luka Milivojevic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Selhurst Park
  • ,
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Chris Kavanagh

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 1, Chelsea 2.
90'+3' Tyrick Mitchell (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Match Stats

CRY
CHE

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
13 (3)
CRY CHE
11 Fouls 13
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
5 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 8 +12 21
2 Manchester City 7 +17 17
3 Tottenham Hotspur 8 +9 17
4 Brighton & Hove Albion 7 +6 14
5 Chelsea 7 0 13
6 Manchester United 6 0 12
7 Newcastle United 8 +4 11
8 Fulham 8 -2 11
9 Liverpool 7 +9 10
10 Brentford 8 +3 10
11 Everton 8 0 10
12 AFC Bournemouth 8 -13 9
13 Leeds United 6 0 8
14 Aston Villa 7 -4 7
15 Southampton 8 -5 7
16 Crystal Palace 7 -3 6
17 Wolverhampton Wanderers 7 -4 6
18 West Ham United 7 -6 4
19 Nottingham Forest 7 -11 4
20 Leicester City 7 -12 1