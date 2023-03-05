Liverpool LIV
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Henderson
- Fabinho
- Elliott
- Núñez
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- de Gea
- Shaw
- Martínez
- Varane
- Dalot
- Fred
- Casemiro
- Fernandes
- Weghorst
- Antony
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Andy Madley
Match Commentary
|30'
|Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|30'
|Foul by Luke Shaw (Manchester United).
|27'
|Attempt saved. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luke Shaw with a through ball.
Match Stats
LIV
MAN
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (0)
3 (2)
|LIV
|MAN
|2
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|26
|+34
|63
|2
|Manchester City
|26
|+41
|58
|3
|Manchester United
|24
|+13
|49
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|26
|+10
|45
|5
|Newcastle United
|24
|+18
|41
|6
|Liverpool
|24
|+12
|39
|7
|Fulham
|25
|+5
|39
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|23
|+14
|38
|9
|Brentford
|23
|+7
|35
|10
|Chelsea
|25
|-1
|34
|11
|Aston Villa
|25
|-7
|34
|12
|Crystal Palace
|25
|-11
|27
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|26
|-16
|27
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|25
|-24
|26
|15
|Leicester City
|25
|-7
|24
|16
|West Ham United
|25
|-10
|23
|17
|Leeds United
|25
|-11
|22
|18
|Everton
|26
|-19
|22
|19
|Southampton
|25
|-21
|21
|20
|AFC Bournemouth
|25
|-27
|21
Premier League News
Johnson double earns Forest 2-2 draw with struggling Everton
Forward Brennan Johnson scored two goals as Nottingham Forest twice came from behind to secure a 2-2 draw against struggling Everton.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United exit didn't cause Ten Hag sleepless nights
Erik ten Hag has said he did not lose any sleep over Cristiano Ronaldo's exit from Manchester United.
How VAR decisions have affected every Premier League club in 2022-23
We're collating a league table of overturned VAR decisions in 2022-23. Who will benefit most over the course of the Premier League season?
Potter 'delighted' with Chelsea win but admits criticism is fair
Graham Potter speaks after Chelsea's 1-0 win over Leeds in the Premier League.
Arteta reacts to Arsenal's 'extraordinary' comeback vs. Bournemouth
Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal's 3-2 win against Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Southampton edge out Leicester to move off the bottom
Carlos Alcaraz grabbed the only goal as Southampton beat Leicester City 1-0 at St Mary's Stadium on Saturday to move off the bottom of the table.