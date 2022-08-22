-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
16
-
Jadon Sancho Goal
-
- de Gea
- Malacia
- Martínez
- Varane
- Dalot
- McTominay
- Eriksen
- Elanga
- Fernandes
- Sancho
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho 16'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
22 Tom Heaton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Gomez
- Alexander-Arnold
- Milner
- Henderson
- Elliott
- Díaz
- Firmino
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
42 Bobby Clark
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Old Trafford
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|24'
|Foul by Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).
|24'
|Anthony Elanga (Manchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|20'
|Attempt blocked. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jadon Sancho with a through ball.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MAN
|LIV
|2
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|3
|+7
|9
|2
|Manchester City
|3
|+6
|7
|3
|Leeds United
|3
|+4
|7
|4
|Tottenham Hotspur
|3
|+4
|7
|5
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|3
|+3
|7
|6
|Newcastle United
|3
|+2
|5
|7
|Fulham
|3
|+1
|5
|8
|Brentford
|3
|+3
|4
|9
|Crystal Palace
|3
|0
|4
|10
|Nottingham Forest
|3
|-1
|4
|11
|Southampton
|3
|-2
|4
|12
|Chelsea
|3
|-2
|4
|13
|Aston Villa
|3
|-3
|3
|14
|AFC Bournemouth
|3
|-5
|3
|15
|Liverpool
|2
|0
|2
|16
|Everton
|3
|-2
|1
|17
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|3
|-2
|1
|18
|Leicester City
|3
|-3
|1
|19
|Manchester United
|2
|-5
|0
|20
|West Ham United
|3
|-5
|0
