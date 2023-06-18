Match Formations
- Livakovic1
- Perisic14
- Sutalo6
- Erlic5
- Juranovic22
- Kovacic8
- Brozovic11
- Modric10
- Ivanusec16
- Kramaric9
- Pasalic15
Game Information
De Kuip
2:45 PM, June 18, 2023
Rotterdam, Netherlands
- Referees:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
37'
Martin Erlic (Croatia) Free Kick at 37'
37'
Gavi (Spain) Foul at 37'
37'
Jordi Alba (Spain) Free Kick at 37'
Match Stats
|CRO
|ESP
|4
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|1
|Corner Kicks
|2
|0
|Saves
|2
CRO
Possession
ESP
47%
54%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (2)
5 (0)
UEFA NATIONS News
Italy edge Netherlands to finish third in Nations League
Italy claimed the consolation bronze medals at the Nations League finals as they edged the Netherlands 3-2 in Sunday's third place playoff tie at the Twente Stadium.
Rodri: We'll give it all for Spain to win Nations League
Manchester City treble winner and Spain midfielder Rodri reacts to the 2-1 semifinal win vs. Italy and looks ahead to the Nations League final against Croatia in Rotterdam.