Match Timeline

Croatia
Spain
  • KO

Match Commentary

37'
Martin Erlic (Croatia) Free Kick at 37'
37'
Gavi (Spain) Foul at 37'
37'
Jordi Alba (Spain) Free Kick at 37'

Match Stats

CROESP
4Fouls7
0Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
1Offsides2
1Corner Kicks2
0Saves2
CRO

Possession

ESP
47%
54%

Shots (on Goal)

3 (2)
5 (0)