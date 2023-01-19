-
First Half begins.
3
Lionel Messi Goal
33
Keylor Navas Yellow Card
34
Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
39
Juan Bernat Red Card
43
Marquinhos Goal
45+2
Ali Al-Bulayhi Yellow Card
45+3
Neymar Penalty - Saved
45+6
Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
HT
First Half ends, Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
- Al-Owais
- Abdulhamid
- Al-Bulayhi
- Hyun-Soo
- Al-Ghannam
- Luiz Gustavo
- Al Khaibari
- Al-Dawsari
- Martínez
- Ronaldo
- Marega
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
5 Ali Al-Bulayhi 45'+2'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Luiz Gustavo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Cristiano Ronaldo 34' 45'+6'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Sami Al-Naji
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Navas
- Bernat
- Ramos
- Marquinhos
- Hakimi
- Sanches
- Ruiz
- Soler
- Mbappé
- Messi
- Neymar
|No.
|Name
|
1 Keylor Navas 33'
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
5 Marquinhos 43'
Goals 1
|
14 Juan Bernat 39'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Carlos Soler
Goals 0
|
30 Lionel Messi 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Ilyes Housni
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
36 Ayman Kari
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
44 Hugo Ekitike
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Nuno Mendes
Goals 0
|
17 Vitinha
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: King Fahd Stadium
,
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
REFEREE: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim
Match Commentary
|45'+7'
|First Half ends, Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
|45'+6'
|Goal! Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Riyadh ST XI) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
|45'+5'
|Cristiano Ronaldo (Riyadh ST XI) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Saud Abdulhamid with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|RXI
|PSG
|3
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|2
|Offsides
|1
|0
|Corner Kicks
|4
|3
|Saves
|3
