  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 3
    • Lionel Messi Goal
  • 33
    • Keylor Navas Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Penalty - Scored
  • 39
    • Juan Bernat Red Card
  • 43
    • Marquinhos Goal
  • 45+2
    • Ali Al-Bulayhi Yellow Card
  • 45+3
    • Neymar Penalty - Saved
  • 45+6
    • Cristiano Ronaldo Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
Riyadh All-Stars XI Logo Riyadh All-Stars XI RXI Paris Saint-Germain PSG Paris Saint-Germain Logo
Tap an icon to see more
RXI
4-2-2-2
PSG
4-3-3
RXI
4-2-2-2
  • 21Al-Owais
  • 66Abdulhamid
  • 5Al-Bulayhi
  • 20Hyun-Soo
  • 2Al-Ghannam
  • 18Luiz Gustavo
  • 17Al Khaibari
  • 29Al-Dawsari
  • 10Martínez
  • 7Ronaldo
  • 11Marega
No. Name
21 Mohammed Al-Owais
Saves 3
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ali Al-Bulayhi  45'+2'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Jang Hyun-Soo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Saud Abdulhamid
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Sultan Al-Ghannam
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Luiz Gustavo
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Abdullah Al Khaibari
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Cristiano Ronaldo  34' 45'+6'
Goals 2
  • Shots 6
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Moussa Marega
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Salem Al-Dawsari
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Gonzalo Martínez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
94 Anderson Talisca
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Odion Ighalo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Gustavo Cuéllar
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
43 Musab Al-Juwayr
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Sami Al-Naji
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Khalifah Al-Dawsari
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Ameen Al-Bukhari
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Abdullah Otayf
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 André Carrillo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Matheus Pereira
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78 Ali Al Lajami
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
99 Abdullah Madu
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Mohamed Kanno
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Abdulelah Al-Amri
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Ghislain Konan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: King Fahd Stadium
  • ,
  • Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
  • REFEREE: Abdulrahman Al-Jassim

Match Commentary

45'+7' First Half ends, Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2.
45'+6' Goal! Riyadh ST XI 2, Paris Saint Germain 2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Riyadh ST XI) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a set piece situation.
45'+5' Cristiano Ronaldo (Riyadh ST XI) hits the right post with a header from the centre of the box. Assisted by Saud Abdulhamid with a cross.

Match Stats

RXI
PSG

Possession

41% 59%

Shots (on Goal)

9 (5)
7 (5)
RXI PSG
3 Fouls 9
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 1
2 Offsides 1
0 Corner Kicks 4
3 Saves 3
Data is currently unavailable.